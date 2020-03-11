IMEX Frankfurt Cancelled Due to Coronavirus

The IMEX Group has announced the cancellation of IMEX in Frankfurt, one of the biggest travel industry events of the year, due to the coronavirus. The event had been scheduled to take place May 12 – 14.

The annual event draws approximately 5,100 buyers and 3,400 exhibitors from 170 countries to Messe Frankfurt for networking and education.

In announcing the decision, officials cited a recent call by the German health minister for a ban on events with over 1,000 people, which some German states have already endorsed – including Hesse, the state where Frankfurt is located.

DAILY NEWS & DEALS NEWSLETTER Like this story? Subscribe to Daily News & Deals! Featuring breaking news on the latest product launches, deals, sales promotions, and executive appointments. Be sure to sign-up for this free industry daily newsletter. Subscribe Now

“This announcement makes the probability of factors outside our control forcing us to cancel the show at the last minute much higher,” the organization wrote in a statement announcing the decision. “Second, our primary concern is always the responsibility we feel towards our exhibitors and partners, who fund the show – not only by purchasing stand space but also in the considerable additional investment they make in everything from the build of stunning stands to the hosting of buyer events.”

The IMEX Group said that it will still work “to deliver value and service above and beyond the trade show you were looking forward to and will announce these plans in the near future.”

Additionally, the IMEX Group said that it is still working to deliver IMEX America, which is scheduled to take place September 15 – 17 in Las Vegas, including plans to recognize the 10th anniversary of the show.

Related Stories

WTTC Global Summit Delayed to Fall

ASTA Testifies to Congress on Coronavirus Impact on Advisors

The Latest Coronavirus Cruise Cancellation and Change Policies

Stats: 43% of March Business Trips Cancelled Due to Coronavirus