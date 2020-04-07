MMGY: “Light at the End of This Tunnel” Can Be Seen

by
Matt Turner
ImageGeneration/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images, Photo by ImageGeneration/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

Last week, MMGY Global says, was perhaps one of the most challenging weeks yet of the COVID-19 crisis—especially for the North American travel and tourism industry. Despite staffing furloughs and restructuring, however, there is a light at the end of this tunnel and travel brands should prepare to optimize efforts and strategize for a rebound when it arrives.

Some positive signals include:

  1. Domestic travel is beginning to return in China, and Trip.com reported that 1,000 tourism sites within the country had reopened their doors and gates last week.
  2. Travel continues to play a role in inspiring people, as social sentiment has shown a 57 percent increase when compared to the same time last year in people talking about dreaming of a vacation over the last 30 days.
  3. Destination organizations in particular have responded by supporting their local communities, creating a stronger position and role for these organizations when travelers return.

Last week’s release of the U.S. Travel Association’s new Travel Intention Pulse Survey may already be providing clues into the types of travel and market segments that will rebound first. The results, when compared to previous MMGY Global consumer sentiment studies conducted before the outbreak, are—not surprisingly—drastic. However, there are some indicators that could signal what behaviors consumers may move toward when travel returns. Among them:

DAILY NEWS & DEALS NEWSLETTER

Like this story? Subscribe to Daily News & Deals!

Featuring breaking news on the latest product launches, deals, sales promotions, and executive appointments. Be sure to sign-up for this free industry daily newsletter.
  • 68 percent of consumers feel safe in their cars—more than any other location asked about in the study, which could suggest an early resurgence in drive market travel when a rebound occurs
  • 40 percent of consumers feel safe in parks, 11 points more than grocery stores, setting up outdoor travel—especially those tied to national and state parks—as a potential interest if restrictions begin to lift by mid-year
  • While leisure travel recovery has typically preceded corporate FIT and group travel, business travelers show more signs of confidence in safety  than leisure consumers in venues like hotels, air travel, rail and events
  • While most assume younger consumers will be the first to adopt travel again, 49 percent of travelers that are 50 to 64 years of age show the least concern for their safety than any other age group

Some of the bad news: The two locations where travelers feel the least safe are international flights (10 percent) and cruises (12 percent).

Source: www.mmgyglobal.com

Related Stories

MMGY CEO: Travel Recovery Will Happen Sooner Than Expected

Stats: 20 Percent of Young Americans Won’t Travel Until 2021

Stats: Cruise Booking Window Expanding

Lack Of Consumer Spending Is One Of Greatest Threats To Agencies

Read more on:
Travel Industry Research Travel Industry Trends and Research Road Trips Hiking MMGY Global Trip.com Visit China U.S. Travel Association

Suggested Articles:

LufthansaAirbus
Transportation

Lufthansa Group Reduces Capacity of Flight Operations

Lufthansa Group execs expect it to take months until global travel restrictions are completely lifted and years until demand for air travel returns.

by Matt Turner
Australia Cruise Pacific Princess Sydney Editorial Use Only Photo by Princess Cruises
Cruises

Coral Princess, Pacific Princess Continue Disembarking Guests

Coral Princess continues disembarking its guests in Miami, while the Pacific Princess is making its way to Honolulu and then Los Angeles to disembark.

by Matt Turner
Your Business

Stats: 20 Percent of Young Americans Won’t Travel Until 2021

One-fifth of Americans under 35 years old do not plan to travel again until 2021, although younger travelers are more willing to travel sooner.

by Matt Turner