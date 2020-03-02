More Airlines, DMCs Update Change Policies Over Coronavirus

More destination management companies (DMCs) and airlines are updating their cancellation and change policies due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

American Airlines reports that it will now waive all change fees up to 14 days prior to travel for customers who purchase travel between March 1 and March 16. The offer is available on any of the airline’s published fares. Additional, destination-specific travel waivers are also available for customers scheduled to fly through Italy, South Korea, Hong Kong and China.

The move follows JetBlue’s decision last week to waive change and cancellation fees on all new bookings made through March 11 for travel through June 1.

In DMC news, Mediterra Croatia DMC is modifying its deposit and refund policy. The company will unconditionally give a full refund to every client who cancels 30 days prior to departure. If the cancellation occurs within 30 days, the refund rules of the DMC’s suppliers will apply.

Mediterra Croatia DMC is based in Croatia, where it says there have been only two confirmed cases of the virus thus far – twin brothers who recently went to a soccer game in Italy.

In cruise news, last week Norwegian Cruise Line and Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection modified their change policies. Uniworld guests booked on 2020 cruises departing May 1 or later will have the option to cancel their cruise at 30 days prior to departure, at the lesser 120+ day cancellation rate of $200 per person. Norwegian has implemented a number of changes, including allowing final payment for all June and July voyages to be paid up to 90 days prior to sailing; allowing a reservation transfer to any other cruise departing on or before June 30 up to 60 days prior to sailing; and waiving the name change restriction up to 45 days prior to sailing.

There are currently over 87,130 cases of the coronavirus, officially named COVID-19, in 59 countries worldwide, according to the latest situation report from the World Health Organization (WHO). There have been 2,977 deaths from the illness thus far.

