Nominations for Travel Agent's 30Under30 of 2020 Are Now Open

Nominate yourself (or pass the word along to a qualified candidate you know) for inclusion in Travel Agent’s 30Under30 program, now in its 13th year. The deadline is September 30, 2020.

Nominees must be 30 years old or younger as of December 31, 2020, currently work at any level as a travel consultant, have completed a significant project for his or her travel agency, and be recognized by leaders of his or her own organization as an emerging leader. NOTE: The 30Under30 class will be composed of travel consultants only. Those who have been selected as 30Under30 rising stars in the past should not apply again. You’re already in the club!

To enter, fill out the form here. Please make sure to fill out the form in its entirety and don't by shy about bragging a little—it will help us make our decisions!