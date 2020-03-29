President Trump Extends COVID-19 Social-Distancing Guidelines

As the United States itches ever-closer to a COVID-19 peak, President Trump has announced on Sunday an extension of the federal social distancing guidelines from Easter to April 30.

"The peak, the highest point of death rates, is likely to hit in two weeks. Nothing would be worse than declaring victory before the victory is won. That would be the greatest loss of all," said President Trump in a press conference. He also said he expects that by the beginning of June, "we will be well on our way to recovery."

The COVID-19 epidemic has been detrimental to the travel industry: country-to-country borders have closed, cruise lines are suspending operations and resorts are barren, though the $2 trillion dollar stimulus package, officially signed by President Trump last week, could act as a temporary economic safeguard.

The prognosis continually evolves, but some in the travel industry remain hopeful. In a self-published LinkedIn article, MMGY Global CEO Clayton Reid shared his optimism for a better future. “This will be over relatively soon, and albeit difficult to see, perspective and future planning is now what is necessary.”

According to The Washington Post, more than 700,000 cases of the coronavirus have been discovered across the world as of Sunday, March 29.

