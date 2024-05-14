Royal Caribbean's New Social Media Partner Gives Advisors Ready-to-Use Content

Royal Caribbean Group is celebrating Travel Advisor Appreciation Month by making it easier for travel partners to elevate their social media presence and business with the launch of Rallio, a new social media partner.

Rallio will give travel partners access to ready-to-use social media content that is developed by Royal Caribbean’s in-house, dedicated trade marketing team. The posts are easily customizable and is shareable across all major social media platforms to help travel partners boost their visibility, enhance their engagement, and keep their clients informed in real-time. Plus, it’s easy to use. Rallio will take care of scheduling posts ahead of time across all social platforms—that can be adjusted—to fit the business needs of every individual travel partner.

This free tool is available on CruisingPower.com in the United States and Canada under Sales & Marketing > Social Media and is available to use across Royal Caribbean Group brands (Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Silversea). As an extra token of appreciation, travel partners will also have a chance to win up to $500 for their Co-Op marketing spend when they register for Rallio throughout May only.

The launch of Rallio marks the latest action from Royal Caribbean Group’s continuous efforts to invest in travel partners’ business success. The company’s automation journey has led to the development of over a dozen automation tools and services that provide travel partners with the resources to deliver a customizable client experience. Highlights include:

FlexPay: Travel partners can take care of their client’s final payment with up to 10 pre-pre-scheduled automatic payments that can be arranged by date, amount and across more than one payment method. Plus, there are zero fees and interest.

Travel partners can take care of their client’s final payment with up to 10 pre-pre-scheduled automatic payments that can be arranged by date, amount and across more than one payment method. Plus, there are zero fees and interest. Cruise Planner: Travel partners can now browse and book the best onshore and onboard experiences for their clients, in addition to specialty dining to spa, fitness experiences and more. By booking ahead, travel partners can secure the best pricing.

Travel partners can now browse and book the best onshore and onboard experiences for their clients, in addition to specialty dining to spa, fitness experiences and more. By booking ahead, travel partners can secure the best pricing. Flight Finder: Travel partners can take their customer service to new heights with this tailor-made booking tool that works hand-in-hand with the Espresso experience. Travel partners can modify and cancel flights, change and add seat selections, manage transfers and more, while their clients enjoy benefits like lowest Airfare Guarantee, Assured Arrival and Pay Later.

