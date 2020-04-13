The Travel Institute President: Prepare for Eventual Industry Rebound

In an open letter to the industry, Diane Petras, president of The Travel Institute says travel professionals must prepare for an eventual industry rebound. The good news: Petras says she is encouraged by the recent high demand from travel advisors looking to further their education, noting a 29 percent increase in April-to-date of advisors enrolling in certification courses and with a significant number of additional advisors seeking extensions. The Travel Institute also reports an 11 percent increase in April attendance for its complimentary webinars versus year-to-date and more than 1,000 new subscribers to its weekly micro-learning piece since mid-March.

“During my 30-plus years of travel industry experience, I’ve seen the resiliency of travel professionals time and again,” Petras said. “During this current crisis, our team has been resolute about supporting our industry by offering content that enables agent growth despite the downturn in business.”

In that spirit of “providing relevant and accurate education on timely topics," The Travel Institute has announced its Business Writing module is available free of charge through April 30. “As you communicate complex or sensitive topics during this time, this course will ensure you are clear, concise and consistent,” Petras said. The Business Planning course, typically reserved for Premium Access Lounge members, will also remain available free of charge through April 30. Advisors can learn about client databases and testimonials, marketing and communication plans, skill development, relationship-building. In the course, you will analyze your current situation, plan for future opportunities, identify and set goals and develop plans to achieve those goals.

“When you succeed, our entire industry benefits,” Petras said. “For now, I’m buoyed by my steadfast belief that demand for travel will again be healthy for leisure and business, domestic and global. Prepare for that and prepare for success.”

Visit www.thetravelinstitute.com.

