U.S. Travel Announces New City, Dates for IPW 2021

The U.S. Travel Association has announced that its annual trade show, IPW, will next be held in Las Vegas May 10-14, 2021. This year's IPW, scheduled to convene in Las Vegas on May 30, was forced to be cancelled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The previously scheduled 2021 host city, Chicago, agreed to step aside for next year and will assume the host mantle in 2025.

"As we look to recover from this health emergency and the resulting economic crisis, it is fitting that we will be able to hold IPW in Las Vegas, a city that epitomizes the economic power of travel and tourism,” U.S. Travel Association president and CEO Roger Dow said in a statement. “We are deeply grateful to Chicago, which had one of the most successful IPWs in recent memory as a first-time host in 2014, for their flexibility, generosity and collaborative spirit."

Other future host sites—Orlando in 2022, San Antonio in 2023, and Los Angeles in 2024—remain unchanged.

IPW, according to U.S. Travel, drives $5.5 billion in future travel to the United States. At IPW, travel buyers (including international tour operators, wholesalers and receptive operators) meet face-to-face with sellers of U.S. travel product (representing accommodations, destinations, attractions, retail, transportation companies and more).

Another serendipity from the reshuffling of dates, says U.S. Travel: IPW 2021 will be held in the newly constructed West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Brand USA, the United States’ destination marketing organization, will serve as the Premier Sponsor for IPW.

