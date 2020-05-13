Virtuoso Travel Week 2020 to Be Held Virtually

In a letter to Virtuoso members, the luxury travel network’s CEO Matthew Upchurch said, “Virtuoso Travel Week 2020 cannot take place in its traditional format in Las Vegas as originally scheduled.” Despite the cancellation of the physical event, Upchurch said that Virtuoso is “crafting an alternative that captures the quality you expect from us as well as many of the aspects we all love about this week.”

The new Virtuoso Travel Week will be held virtually, with the Opening Ceremony slated for August 10. In addition to other elements to be announced soon, there will be an “Under One Sky” sustainability seminar. The virtual programming will likely take place for most, or all, of the originally scheduled dates: August 9 – 13.

“For 31 consecutive years, Virtuoso Travel Week has been the physical manifestation of Virtuoso’s greater purpose: To enrich lives through human connection,” Upchurch said in the letter. “And, as most of us endure lockdowns, we’ve never been more grateful for the depth and breadth of relationships forged at this unique, global event. Relationships that have enriched our lives as professionals and enhanced the experiences of our mutual clients—resulting in enduring friendships.”

Upchurch adds that virtual elements may become a staple of future Virtuoso events, adding, “We look forward to connecting virtually, and in the future, combining the best of both physical and virtual events.”

Our sister publication Luxury Travel Advisor spoke with Upchurch earlier in the year for his cover story in April. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said Virtuoso was off to a banner year. Since then, it has had to cancel its 2020 Symposium, an event designed for luxury travel agency owners and managers, for the first time and has even reduced its executive leadership.

This story originally appeared on www.luxurytraveladvisor.com.

