WTTC Global Summit Delayed to Fall

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) and the Government of Quintana Roo in Mexico have postponed the 20th Global Summit to early this fall. The two organizations said that the time would give the “travel and tourism sector time to recover from the current COVID-19 outbreak and its impact.”

“We stand in solidarity with governments, countries and organizations which are being affected by COVID-19 and look forward to hosting our Global Summit in the autumn,” said WTTC President and CEO Gloria Guevara in a written statement. “This will provide a global platform to discuss the sector’s recovery and future plans.”

“Cancun and the State of Quintana Roo are continuing to plan a full schedule of events, meetings and conventions against the global backdrop of COVID-19,” said Quintana Roo Governor Carlos Joaquin. “We have no COVID-19 cases but stand ready to support those around the world.”

The Global Summit had been scheduled for April 21 – 23 in Cancun, Mexico. The WTTC had shifted the planned location of the summit to Cancun from San Juan, Puerto Rico, earlier this year.

The WTTC’s annual Global Summit brings together high-level travel industry leaders and key government representatives to take action on important international issues affecting the travel and tourism industry.

