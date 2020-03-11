WTTC Global Summit Delayed to Fall

by
Adam Leposa
The 2018 WTTC Global Summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) and the Government of Quintana Roo in Mexico have postponed the 20th Global Summit to early this fall. The two organizations said that the time would give the “travel and tourism sector time to recover from the current COVID-19 outbreak and its impact.”

“We stand in solidarity with governments, countries and organizations which are being affected by COVID-19 and look forward to hosting our Global Summit in the autumn,” said WTTC President and CEO Gloria Guevara in a written statement. “This will provide a global platform to discuss the sector’s recovery and future plans.”

Cancun and the State of Quintana Roo are continuing to plan a full schedule of events, meetings and conventions against the global backdrop of COVID-19,” said Quintana Roo Governor Carlos Joaquin. “We have no COVID-19 cases but stand ready to support those around the world.”

DAILY NEWS & DEALS NEWSLETTER

Like this story? Subscribe to Daily News & Deals!

Featuring breaking news on the latest product launches, deals, sales promotions, and executive appointments. Be sure to sign-up for this free industry daily newsletter.

The Global Summit had been scheduled for April 21 – 23 in Cancun, Mexico. The WTTC had shifted the planned location of the summit to Cancun from San Juan, Puerto Rico, earlier this year

The WTTC’s annual Global Summit brings together high-level travel industry leaders and key government representatives to take action on important international issues affecting the travel and tourism industry. 

Related Stories

WTTC Shifts Summit From Puerto Rico To Cancun

ASTA Testifies to Congress on Coronavirus Impact on Advisors

The Latest Coronavirus Cruise Cancellation and Change Policies

Stats: 43% of March Business Trips Cancelled Due to Coronavirus

Read more on:
Travel Industry Events World Travel & Tourism Council WTTC Global Summit Coronavirus Quintana Roo Cancun Mexico

Suggested Articles:

Seabourn Ovation
Cruises

Seabourn Cancels Two Cruises

The sailings on Seabourn Ovation and Seabourn Encore were cancelled due to changing port restrictions stemming from the coronavirus outbreak.

by Adam Leposa
Your Business

IMEX Frankfurt Cancelled Due to Coronavirus

Event organizers say that they are still working to deliver IMEX America in Las Vegas this September. Here’s the latest.

by Adam Leposa
A view of the Caribbean Princess on the water
Cruises

Caribbean Princess Allowed to Dock at Port Everglades

After tests showed two crew members onboard Caribbean Princess did not have COVID-19, the ship docked at Port Everglades this morning.

by Susan J. Young