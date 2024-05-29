Five African Nations Unite to Promote Conservation, Tourism

The Kavango Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area (KAZA TFCA) launched its new destination brand, “Rivers of Life,” during an event at the KAZA Heads of State Summit in Livingstone, Zambia. The unveiling of the new tourism destination brand marks a pivotal moment in the region’s journey towards promoting conservation, sustainable tourism and community empowerment in the respective TFCA components across five partner countries—Angola, Botswana, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Spanning an area of approximately 200,773 square miles, the KAZA TFCA is the world’s largest terrestrial transfrontier conservation area. The new brand embodies the region’s biodiversity, wildlife, cultures and the rivers that connect it all. In addition, the new tourism destination brand, developed by The Journey Tourism Consultant and Management, encapsulates a unique value proposition: the “Rivers of Life,” rich in natural and cultural diversity to share with all who love wildlife without borders.

In the coming months, the Kavango Zambezi “Rivers of Life” brand will be rolled out across various platforms, including brand workshops, social media and marketing materials. The KAZA Secretariat will work closely with partner organizations to integrate the new brand into their communications and marketing efforts.

As the KAZA TFCA embarks on this new chapter, the organization is committed to its core values of conservation, cooperation and community empowerment. KAZA TFCA further enhances its stature as a model for sustainable development in Africa, demonstrating that thriving wildlife, resilient communities and responsible tourism can coexist in harmony.

The Kavango Zambezi Trans Frontier Conservation Area is the world’s largest terrestrial trans frontier conservation area, spanning the five aforementioned southern African countries. Established in 2011, KAZA TFCA represents an ambitious vision for conservation, sustainable development and regional integration. The KAZA Secretariat, formed under the KAZA Treaty, plays a vital role in coordinating and facilitating these efforts, working with a wide range of partners to achieve a shared vision for a thriving and resilient KAZA landscape.

For more details, visit www.kavangozambezi.org and www.uncoverkaza.com.

