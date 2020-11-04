Anguilla Expands Vacation Bubble as it Begins Phase Two of Reopening

Anguilla’s Phase Two reopening to international travelers began on November 1 with the introduction of the vacation bubble concept, designed to allow properties to safely offer their short stay guests access to a variety of approved amenities, services and activities while they stay in place. These movements allow visitors to interact with Anguilla’s tourism product while limiting their interaction with Anguilla’s population.

All visitors are welcome in Phase Two, provided that they meet the pre-entry approval requirements. These include a negative PCR test, taken within three to five days of arrival; medical insurance that covers the cost of COVID-19-related treatment for 30 days; and payment of fees, which vary depending on the proposed length of stay.

The Hon. Parliamentary Secretary Tourism Quincia Gumbs Marie said in a press statement: “In preparation for our Phase Two reopening, we have offered free training courses to over 500 tourism employers—from housekeepers to ground transportation and charter boat operators—and over 100 business establishments have been ‘Safe Environment Certified.’”

Visitors to Anguilla may now indulge in dining out at certified “bubble” restaurants; a round of golf; scuba diving snorkeling kayaking and glass-bottomed boat rides; outdoor yoga, select outdoor and indoor fitness activities; and offshore cay excursions to Sandy Island, Scilly Cay and Prickly Pear, including private lunches. Advance reservations are required for all activities, with transportation provided by a certified ground operator.

Travelers’ options for getting to Anguilla will also expand as the island enters Phase Two of its reopening to international travelers. On November 15, the sea shuttle services from the St. Maarten-Anguilla Ferry Terminal, located across from the Princess Juliana Airport, will once again operate into the Blowing Point Ferry Terminal on Anguilla. Calypso Chatters, Funtime Charters and GB Express are among the certified and approved companies authorized to resume the 25-minute private and semi-private shuttle services between Sint Maarten and Anguilla.

Many of Anguilla’s villas opened in Phase One, and more have come on stream in Phase Two. Anguilla’s resorts reopen in Phase Two, starting with Belmond Cap Juluca, Frangipani Beach Resort and Tranquility Beach Anguilla from November 1. They will be followed by the CuisinArt Golf Resort and Spa on November 14, the Four Seasons Resort & Residences and the Quintessence Hotel on November 19, Zemi Beach House, LXR Hotels & Resorts on December 14 and Malliouhana, Auberge Resorts Collection on December 17.

Select properties in the Charming Escapes Collection, including Carimar Beach Club, Shoal Bay Villas, Meads Bay Villas and La Vue, are also open and accepting guests. The full list of certified and approved properties, which is constantly updated, can be found at the Anguilla Tourist Board website. A complete list of bars, restaurants, and lively hangouts is also posted on the site, and updated weekly as additional establishments become certified.

To date, according to the Anguilla Tourist Board, there are still no active or suspected cases on the island. To ensure that this remains the case, the three-testing protocol remains in place. A negative test result obtained three to five days prior to arrival along with travel health insurance that covers COVID-related treatment is required, and all visitors will be given a PCR test on arrival. The island has significantly increased its national testing capacity, and test results are available within two hours. A second test will be administered on Day 10 of their visit, for visitors originating from low-risk countries (i.e. where the virus prevalence is less than 0.2 percent) and on Day 14 for guests arriving from higher-risk countries. Once a negative result is returned after the second test, guests are then free to explore the island.

