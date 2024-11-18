Anguilla Launches Dive Tourism Policy

Anguilla’s Ministry of Infrastructure and Tourism has announced the official launch of its Dive Tourism Policy. A significant milestone for the island’s tourism sector, the policy aims to establish Anguilla as a preferred destination for sustainable dive tourism while safeguarding the island’s marine ecosystems.

At the launch event, Haydn Hughes, minister of tourism, expressed his enthusiasm for this initiative, marking the launch of Anguilla’s first-ever Dive Tourism Policy. He also highlighted the developments ahead, particularly the new airport terminal set to open in 2025, which is expected to increase international flights to Anguilla and further support the growth of dive tourism.

Joleyne Robin-Williams, tourism planner at the Ministry of Tourism, presented the policy and outlined its key areas of focus, including economic conservation, community engagement, safety and regulation, and marketing and promotion. In her address, she emphasized that the policy would provide a strategic framework for promoting economic growth, while ensuring the preservation of the environment and delivering community benefits.

Kimberly King, chief marketing officer at the Anguilla Tourist Board (ATB), shared updates on the ATB’s ongoing efforts to promote Anguilla as a year-round dive destination. She highlighted the success of the “Exclusively Yours, Anguilla” campaign, which promotes the island’s diverse experiences, including its dive offerings. King also mentioned that Anguilla will be participating in the Dive Equipment and Marketing Association (DEMA) Show in Las Vegas this November, further enhancing the island’s presence within the global dive tourism community.

A special guest at the launch, Aleeza Moseley, ocean governance abd legal professional at the SIDs Secretariat Blue Economy Diving Alliance (BEDA), spoke about the importance of strategic partnerships and how organizations like BEDA can support Anguilla’s efforts in developing its Blue Economy.

The ministry of infrastructure and tourism, in collaboration with the Anguilla Tourist Board, recognized the various stakeholders locally, regionally and internationally who contributed their time, expertise, and insights during the consultation phase of this policy.

