New Deals on Dominica Tours, Accommodations, Restaurants and More

Discover Dominica Authority has unveiled details of its summer campaign, "Kool Escapes." The seasonal campaign offers discounts on tours, accommodations, restaurants and vehicle rentals.

"Kool Escapes" presents special offers on some of Dominica’s top accommodations, from luxurious beachfront resorts to eco-friendly retreats, including budget-friendly options such as Riverside Hotel and Hotel The Champs, which offer discounted multi-night stays with breakfast and local excursions.

Highlights of summer hotel packages include:

Coulibri Ridge "Sunkissed Summer Package" – Enjoy 60 percent off a 60-minute massage, daily gourmet meals and cocktails, snorkeling and kayaking, plus complimentary airport transfers.

– Enjoy 60 percent off a 60-minute massage, daily gourmet meals and cocktails, snorkeling and kayaking, plus complimentary airport transfers. Citrus Creek Plantation Nature Retreat – Includes port of entry transfers, guided day tours, a government site pass, daily continental breakfast and organic dining at the Riverside Café . Explore the East Coast with a hike to Victoria Falls , Glassy Trail and Rosalie Turtles Beach , or visit the Roseau Valley to explore Freshwater Lake , Trafalgar Falls and hot baths.

– Includes port of entry transfers, guided day tours, a government site pass, daily continental breakfast and organic dining at the . Explore the with a hike to , and , or visit the to explore , and hot baths. Fort Young Hotel "Journey to Paradise" – Stay seven nights for the price of five, with daily breakfast, airport transfers and VIP lounge access.

– Stay seven nights for the price of five, with daily breakfast, airport transfers and VIP lounge access. Secret Bay "Nonstop Bliss" – Also offering a seven-night stay for the price of five, plus perks such as a welcome dinner and a scenic Indian River tour.

– Also offering a seven-night stay for the price of five, plus perks such as a welcome dinner and a scenic tour. Jungle Bay’s "Wellness and Adventure Escape" – The two-night package includes a spa treatment, guided excursion and airport transfers.

– The two-night package includes a spa treatment, guided excursion and airport transfers. InterContinental Hotel "Romance Package" – This deal includes daily breakfast, a private cabana dinner, an Indian River tour and a spa treatment.

In addition to accommodations, "Kool Escapes" provides a range of adventure and nature tours to explore the destination. Visitors can enjoy river tubing, motorized island excursions, whale watching, snorkeling, diving and kayaking. Waitukubuli Tours is offering 10 percent off dolphin and whale-watching experiences between June 1 and July 31. Additionally, Ti Nath Kanion, Dominica’s only internationally certified canyoning operator, offers 10 percent off its summer canyoning and hiking tours.

The island’s culinary scene is also a key feature of "Kool Escapes." Visitors can enjoy farm-to-table dining, fresh seafood and authentic Caribbean flavors at special rates. Islet View Restaurant & Bar offers a $50 combo meal including a main course, drink and dessert, allowing guests to savor Dominica’s culinary offerings.

For independent explorers, Kool Escapes provides discounts on car rentals. Tropical Jeep Rental is offering 10-15 percent off Jeep Wrangler rentals, while Capable Car Rental provides flexible rates on various vehicles starting at $45 per day for long-term rentals.

Getting to Dominica is easier than ever, with nonstop flights from Miami International Airport on American Airlines and a new weekly flight from Newark Liberty International Airport on United Airlines. Additionally, multiple airlines connect the island to major Caribbean hubs, including LIAT 2020, Sunrise Airways, Caribbean Airlines, WINAIR and InterCaribbean Airways. For those coming from nearby islands, Dominica is also accessible via RFS L’Express des Îles ferry services from Martinique, Saint Lucia and Guadeloupe.

For more information, visit www.discoverdominica.com/kool-escapes.

