Silversands Owners to Develop Four New Hotels on Grenada

Joyau des Caraibes Ltd (JDC), owner of Silversands Grenada, has announced the acquisition of Port Louis Maritime Village and the undeveloped lands at Mount Cinnamon resort.

JDC’s investment in Port Louis Maritime Village and Mount Cinnamon lands will include environmentally friendly facilities, including four five-star hotels, a world-class spa, exclusive residential villas, food and beverage outlets, retail, and an entertainment hub on Port Louis Marina. Masterplans for the developments are in varying phases of completion, with the groundbreaking of the first development on Mount Cinnamon scheduled to begin in 18 months. In total, there will be 400 to 500 new rooms spread across the new hotels.

Mount Cinnamon is located just off of Grand Anse Beach—the island's most popular—while Port Louis Maritime Village is just south of Grenada's capital, St. George's. Silversands Grenada is situated at the midway point between the two properties.

At least 1,500 new job opportunities will be created in the new hotels and related facilities, management and operations, in addition to the ancillary job opportunities anticipated in related and supportive service and construction industries.

Naguib Sawiris, JDC chairman said in an announcement that he expects the projects to, in turn, result in an increase in the much-needed airlift to Grenada, “which is the cornerstone of the flourishment of the tourism industry.”

Silversands Grenada opened in December 2018; its focal point is its 300-plus-foot-long pool just beyond the lobby—which is touted as the longest pool in the Caribbean. The resort has 52 keys, including its nine way-over-the-top villas (five of which are beachfront, while the remaining four on the hillside behind the property).

