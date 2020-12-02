U.S.V.I. Partners With American Airlines on Preflight Testing Program

The U.S. Virgin Islands (U.S.V.I.) is hopeful that its entry into American Airlines’ preflight testing program will strengthen efforts to minimize the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the territory.

Governor Albert Bryan Jr., who recently called for pre-departure testing to make travel to the Caribbean healthier and easier, heralded the territory’s inclusion in the LetsGetChecked program to give more customers access to at-home PCR testing with observation by a medical professional via a virtual visit.

During the pandemic, American has continued operating service to the U.S.V.I., to both St. Thomas and St. Croix. It is currently flying more than 50 weekly flights to St. Thomas from its hubs in Charlotte, Dallas-Fort Worth, Miami, Chicago and Philadelphia, as well as more than 20 weekly flights to St. Croix from Charlotte and Miami.

For travel beginning December 9, 2020, passengers traveling from the U.S. to the U.S. Virgin Islands will have access to the testing program. Testing must be completed within five days of departure. “This easy-to-use, at-home solution adds another layer of protection, convenience and confidence for those traveling to the territory, allowing them to focus on their unique reasons for choosing the U.S.V.I.,” said Joseph Boschulte, commissioner of tourism for the U.S. Virgin Islands, in a press statement.

LetsGetChecked is an at-home COVID-19 test that incorporates a nasal swab and PCR lab analysis, offering convenient and secure results on average 48 hours upon receipt in the lab.

Every traveler aged five or older who enters the U.S. Virgin Islands, by air or sea, including anyone in-transit to another destination, is required to use the U.S.V.I. Travel Screening Portal and submit a COVID-19 test result prior to travel, to avoid processing delays, enhanced health screening and/or mandatory self-quarantine.

For more information, visit www.usviupdate.com.

