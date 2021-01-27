Brand USA Debuts COVID-19 Indicator Dashboard

On Wednesday, Brand USA, the destination marketing organization for the United States, debuted its COVID-19 Indicator Dashboard—a gating criteria dashboard designed to provide high-level updates of current COVID-19-related conditions in global inbound markets for U.S. travel. The dashboard summarizes how individual markets are performing in relation to recovery targets, which have been designed to help determine when recovery is sufficient for effective marketing activity.

The COVID-19 Indicator Dashboard, updated in real time, will help in decision-making related to international travel. Travel marketers can use these insights to help determine when effective marketing can take place or when to accelerate marketing efforts to assist in recovery. Dashboard users will also be able to compare different regions via an interactive map to see how travel recovery is trending in each market.

The new data dashboard offers insights through five key avenues:

Government policy on inbound U.S./returning travel—updated as policy changes are made

COVID-19 daily cases (source: Johns Hopkins )—updated daily

)—updated daily Scheduled seat capacity of inbound flights to the U.S. (source: SABRE )—updated weekly

)—updated weekly Google Trends data (index of “flights” as a search term topic)—updated weekly

data (index of “flights” as a search term topic)—updated weekly Consumer sentiment (intent to take an international leisure trip in the next 12 months)—updated monthly

“We created a unique dashboard, which features qualitative and quantitative data to provide the insights crucial to help restart international travel to the U.S. and map out the path to recovery,” said Christopher L. Thompson, Brand USA president and CEO, in a press announcement.

Brand USA is the nation's first public-private partnership to promote the United States as a premier travel destination and to communicate U.S. travel policies and procedures to worldwide travelers. The organization’s mission is to increase international visitation to the U.S. in order to fuel the U.S. economy and enhance its image worldwide. According to studies by Oxford Economics, over the past seven years, Brand USA's marketing initiatives have helped welcome 7.5 million incremental visitors to the U.S., accounting for a $54.5 billion attribution to the economy and supporting more than 50,000 incremental jobs a year.

To access the COVID-19 Indicator Dashboard, visit www.thebrandusa.com.

