U.S. Travel Association Talks How to Improve Air Travel

The United States stands on the cusp of major, long-awaited innovations in travel security and facilitation—developments that will enhance the country’s ability to compete for global travelers more aggressively and reverse a lagging rate of recovery as other nations excel, according to work underway by the Commission on Seamless and Secure Travel and the U.S. Travel Association.

“It’s time for U.S. officials to make a leap forward and put available tools in place at U.S. airports and borders to securely facilitate millions of new inbound visitors,” said Geoff Freeman, president and CEO of the U.S. Travel Association. “With the World Cup, the Summer Olympics and other milestones just ahead of us, a decade of major events is on the horizon, and we must be prepared to efficiently and securely process millions of travelers to fully realize the benefits of serving as a host country.”

In a recent visit to the U.K., the Commission on Seamless and Secure Travel, chaired by former Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan, engaged with U.K. airports, airlines and U.S. government representatives on efforts to modernize travel. Commission members met with leaders at London Heathrow Airport and officials from Gatwick Airport, Edinburgh Airport, Virgin Atlantic, International Airlines Group and British Airways, plus senior personnel of the U.S. Embassy in London. The U.S. is building effective partnerships with these counterparts in the U.K. and other allied nations to advance innovations in travel security and facilitation.

Key initiatives Commission members are pointing to that require federal government action include:

Lifting limitation levels on liquids and related items in carry-on bags

Scaling the One-Stop Security initiative to allow passengers and their bags traveling from select international airports to bypass duplicative screening upon arrival in the U.S. when continuing on to connecting flights

Modernizing pre-clearance at designated foreign airports to inspect travelers prior to arrival in the United States

Leveraging biometrics to strengthen security, improve the passenger experience and protect privacy—from visa vetting to customs inspection and passenger screening

Reforming the U.S. visitor visa process to meet increasing demand for travel to the United States

Each of these steps will both enhance security and improve travel facilitation.

Earlier this year, a Euromonitor International survey found the United States ranked 17 out of 18 countries in terms of global travel competitiveness. The commission was formed in response to this survey, with the goal of understanding how the country can compete for global travelers more effectively and create a vision and policy recommendations to modernize the travel experience, increase U.S. competitiveness and facilitate growth.

