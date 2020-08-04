Hurricane Isaias Makes Landfall as Category 1 Storm

Hurricane Isaias made landfall as a Category 1 storm on Monday night near Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph, according to The Weather Channel. Over 1 million homes and businesses lost power along the Atlantic coast, from North Carolina to New Jersey as of midday Tuesday.

As the storm moves north, tropical storm warnings are in effect for parts of Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) says that widespread sustained tropical storm-force to hurricane-force winds are expected along the mid-Atlantic. Heavy rainfall along the East Coast near the path of Isaias; this could result in significant flash flooding. “Potentially life-threatening urban flooding remains possible in Philadelphia and elsewhere along and just west of the I-95 corridor” on Tuesday, the NHC adds. Isaias is centered near Philadelphia and is moving to the north-northeast at 35 mph.

The NHC also notes that numerous tornadoes have already occurred over portions of the mid-Atlantic coast Tuesday. The Weather Channel reports that a tornado watch is in effect until 4 p.m. EDT for southeast Pennsylvania, much of New Jersey, southeast New York and southern Connecticut. Another tornado watch is in effect until 9 p.m. EDT for east-central New York, northern Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, southern Vermont and southern New Hampshire.

Isaias will arrive in eastern Canada by early Wednesday morning.

