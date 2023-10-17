Kentucky Unveils “Joy Ride” Tourism Campaign

Kentucky’s latest tourism campaign invites visitors to take a “Joy Ride” through the Bluegrass region and highlights winding roads with scenic views, wineries, historic homes, nature preserves, horses and bourbon. Kentucky’s “Joy Ride” campaign encourages travelers to take the backroads, and embrace the idea that life is all about the journey and not just the destination.

“Travel is booming, and with that, people are re-discovering the joy of the open road,” said Mary Quinn Ramer, president, VisitLEX. “The ‘Joy Ride’ campaign encourages people to travel like they used to, in the ’50s and ’60s, when people took their time to stop at scenic sites along the way, really enjoying the experience of getting to their destination.”

Anchored by a short film featuring and narrated by Mike Wolfe from The History Channel show “American Pickers,” alongside Heritage Tourism Preservationist Leticia Cline, “Joy Ride” showcases their trip exploring Kentucky’s Bluegrass region. The commercial will run nationwide on connected TV channels of Discovery Networks, HULU, YouTube, Google and other social channels.

“As people plan their fall travel and next year’s spring break or summer vacation, we encourage them to travel the way Americans used to travel—taking the backroads and enjoying the time spent together and the memories made,” added Ramer.

The “Joy Ride” campaign is also supported by collectible posters and digital content highlighting iconic spots in the Bluegrass region, including Historic Boone Tavern, Berea; Wendt’s Wildlife Adventure, Nicholas County; Downtown Cynthiana; Buffalo Trace Distillery, Frankfort; Old Friends Farm, Scott County; Shaker Village at Pleasant Hill, Harrodsburg; Herrington Lake, Lancaster & Paint Lick; Keeneland Race Track, Lexington; William Whitley House and Sportsman’s Hill, Lincoln County; Ale-8-One Soda, Beer Cheese Trail and Beer Cheese Festival, Winchester; Woodford Reserve Distillery, Woodford County; and more.

Posters are available at each participating site. Kentucky Tourism’s “Joy Ride” campaign runs until the end of 2024.

For more information, visit www.bluegrasskentucky.com.

