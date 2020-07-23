Trio of Tropical Storms Approach U.S., Hawaii and Caribbean

Three different tropical storms are approaching the United States and the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Tropical Depression Eight, located in the Gulf of Mexico. Is expected to strengthen and could bring tropical storm-force winds to portions of the Texas coast, where a tropical storm watch is in effect. The depression is expected to produce heavy rains along the Gulf Coast from Louisiana to the Lower Texas coast. These rains, according to the NHC, could result in flash flooding and minor river flooding. The storm is expected to reach the shore on Friday.

Off the coast of South America, heading along the continent’s northern coast, through the Caribbean, is Tropical Storm Gonzalo. According to the NHC, there is an increasing risk of wind and rain impacts from the storm in portions of the southern Windward Islands this weekend; however, there is significant uncertainty in how strong Gonzalo will be when it moves across the islands. Despite this uncertainty, hurricane conditions are possible and hurricane watches are currently in effect for Barbados and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Additional watches for other islands could be required later on Thursday. The storm will approach the islands closer to Saturday morning.

DAILY NEWS & DEALS NEWSLETTER Like this story? Subscribe to Daily News & Deals! Featuring breaking news on the latest product launches, deals, sales promotions, and executive appointments. Be sure to sign-up for this free industry daily newsletter. Subscribe Now

In the Pacific, Hurricane Douglas is expected to move near or over portions of the Hawaiian Islands this weekend and there is an increasing chance that strong winds, dangerous surf and heavy rainfall could affect portions of the state. The storm will likely reach the islands on Saturday evening.

Related Stories

Stats: Perception of Travel Holds Steady Despite Rise in Cases

WTTC: Country-Wide Border Closures Could Stall Global Recovery

Dominican Republic Establishes Curfew Into August

Carnival Details Fleet Plans, Ship Shifts, Sales, Lay-Ups & More