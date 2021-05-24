AmaWaterways Details Plans for Restart on European Rivers

AmaWaterways will return to sailing the rivers of Europe on select ships, starting July 3, 2021 in Portugal. It will also return to France's Seine, Rhône/Saone and Bordeaux-area rivers, as well as to the Rhine and Danube rivers on other dates throughout July.

“We are so excited to see the situation in Europe evolving in a positive direction and are very optimistic about the new tourist entry requirements that will be officially announced in the coming days," said Kristin Karst, executive vice president and co-founder, AmaWaterways.

The "restart" sailing dates for AmaWaterways in Europe for summer 2021 are as follows:

July 3: AmaDouro will begin sailings through Portugal

will begin sailings through Portugal July 21: AmaMagna will commence sailings on the Danube River

will commence sailings on the Danube River July 22: In France, AmaKristina will begin cruises on the Rhône River and AmaLyra will commence sailings on the Seine River

will begin cruises on the Rhône River and will commence sailings on the Seine River July 27: AmaVida will begin voyages in Portugal and Spain

will begin voyages in Portugal and July 29: AmaDolce will start cruises in Bordeaux, France, plus AmaSiena will commence sailings on the Rhine River

“As we proceed with our return to the rivers, we will continue to monitor the updates from global health authorities, local governments and airlines with regards to the entry requirements," added Rudi Schreiner, AmaWaterways’ president and co-founder.

In the coming days, Schreiner said the line will provide more information regarding the specific documentation needed for guests who are sailing on these restart cruises. Details will also be posted in the "Travel Updates" section of AmaWaterways' website and sent to travel partners via email.

"Having successfully operated river cruises during summer 2020, our teams are experienced with enhanced health and safety protocols and are ready and eager to safely welcome guests back on board," Schreiner said, noting that the line is committed to ensuring our guests have a wonderful experience as they return to the rivers of Europe.

