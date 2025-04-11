Ambassador Cruise Launches New Dining Experience in Vietnam

Ambassador Cruise has introduced a new dining experience in Vietnam for guests. The new “Dining Under the Stars” concept is offered on the boutique cruise operator’s overnight itineraries in the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Halong and Lan Ha Bays.

“Dining Under the Stars” offers two menus, crafted by executive chef Nguyen Gia Thien, complemented by live entertainment on the sundeck. Guests can choose between international and Vietnamese dinner menus. As part of the five-course “Heritage By Night” menu, guests can select two main courses from five gourmet options. Additionally, the “Four Seasons” menu offers guests the opportunity to sample traditional Vietnamese cuisine.

While enjoying the “Dining Under the Stars” experience, guests will be entertained by Ambassador’s international live band performing a medley of classic hits in English, Vietnamese, Korean, Indian and Filipino every day of the week except for Monday.

“Dining Under the Stars” is available for booking on all overnight Ambassador Cruise journeys in Halong Bay and Lan Ha Bay. The experience will also be available on dinner cruises during the summer months for an additional charge.

Since launching its first vessel in 2021, Ambassador Cruise has established itself as the leading luxury cruise operator on Halong Bay. Its vessels include Ambassador I, Ambassador II, Ambassador Signature and Lavoya Boutique Day Cruise. Guests can choose from a variety of journeys including overnight cruises of Halong Bay and Lan Ha Bay, day cruises and dinner cruises.

For more information, visit www.ambassadorcruise.com.

