American Cruise Lines to Offer Sailings for U.S.'s 250th Birthday in 2026

American Cruise Lines has announced a new collection of "Extended Cruises," including three cruises spanning more than 50 days, honoring the country’s 250th birthday in 2026. The company’s new sailings will allow guests to explore more of the country by water than ever before, with each journey cruising multiple waterways and diverse regions of the United States.

Highlights of new itineraries for 2026 include:

“The Great United States Cruise 2026” (May 29 to July 19): This 52-day sailing from Portland, OR ,to Boston, MA, explores 18 states aboard three small ships, including the brand-new American Pioneer. The sailing will take guests to three national parks: Yellowstone, Glacier and Grand Teton. They will cruise through U.S. destinations from the Pacific Northwest coast in Portland and Astoria, OR; along the country’s western rivers, the Columbia and Snake, to Clarkston, WA. The voyage will sail the length of the Mississippi River from New Orleans, LA, to St. Paul, MO, and will cruise the New England coast from Boston, up the Penobscot River to Bangor, ME; also including the islands of Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard. Travelers will spend July 4 in Boston at the Four Seasons Hotel and enjoy 250th birthday celebrations and fireworks display over Boston Harbor.

Spring Across America 2026” (April 3 to May 23): This 51-day sailing from Charleston, SC to Juneau, AK, explores 10 states aboard five small ships. Travelers will cruise from the historic city of Charleston, along the country’s Gold Coast, to the Gulf Coast of Florida and the Keys, including Dry Tortugas National Park. It will also sail the Lower Mississippi River and western Columbia and Snake Rivers. From there, the sailing will depart from Seattle, WA up the Inside Passage to Alaska; including a visit to Glacier Bay National Park.

“Great American Fall Foliage Cruise 2026” (September 5 to October 29): This 55-day cruise from Juneau to Washington, D.C., explores 18 states aboard four small ships, including American Patriot: The cruise will sail throughout Alaska, including Glacier Bay National Park, then down the Inside Passage, including Frederick Sound, the Queen of Charlotte Strait and the Strait of Georgia. The itinerary then heads through Puget Sound and Friday Harbor, and the Columbia and Snake Rivers; the Upper Mississippi River; and the New England coastline and Chesapeake Bay, before cruising up the Potomac River to Washington, D.C.

“Civil War Battlefields Cruise 2026” (May 5to June 9): This 36-day sailing from New Orleans to Gettysburg, PA, explores 12 states aboard three small ships. This sailing delves deeply into the battles and theaters of the Civil War, from the Capture of New Orleans to the Siege of Vicksburg to the Battle of Gettysburg. Guests will explore Fort Sumter, Shiloh, Chickamauga, Antietam and many other sites.

Good to know: "Extended Cruises" for 2026 include a Cruise Concierge; all flights and hotels between cruise segments; daily excursions and entertainment; all meals and beverages, including alcohol on board; Wi-Fi; tips and gratuities; and port charges and fees. All elements of the travel experience will be fully curated, and all arrangements will be handled by American Cruise Lines’ travel team.

For more information, visit www.americancruiselines.com.

