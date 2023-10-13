Atlas Ocean Voyages Unveils New 2024-25 Expeditions to Antarctica

Atlas Ocean Voyages has introduced “Polar Expeditions by Atlas” to Antarctica, setting sail from November 2024 to March 2025, now open for reservations. Travelers can embark on 48 expeditions aboard World Voyager, World Navigator and World Traveller.

The line is offering five- to 18-night polar expeditions, with most sailing roundtrips from Ushuaia, complemented by “Fly the Drake” expeditions departing or ending in Punta Arenas. All voyages include a pre-cruise hotel night stay in Buenos Aires or Punta Arenas and private roundtrip chartered flights. These expeditions include a multitude of landings, offering adventurers the opportunity to explore remote shores and Zodiac safaris, led by the line’s expedition team of field experts, guides and naturalists.

The Antarctica season is bookended by a selection of “Cultural Expeditions by Atlas” in spring 2024 or fall 2025. New “Cultural Expedition” ports include Isla de los Estados and the coastal town of São Francisco do Sul. The South Orkney Islands and New Island in the Falkland Islands are also included on the line’s “Polar Expeditions.”

Here are highlights of the 2024/25 Antarctica season:

The popular “Antarctic Discovery” expeditions sail a nine-night roundtrip from Ushuaia and include up to five immersive days at the Antarctic Peninsula. Guests will enjoy multiple “Captain’s Choice” landings and Zodiac safari experiences when weather and safety conditions allow. Departures are available on October 30, November 13, 19, December 20, 28, 2024; and January 5, 6, 15, February 3, 4, 13, 14, and March 5, 11 or 22, 2025.

The “Crossing the Antarctic Circle” expeditions sail 11 nights roundtrip from Ushuaia and include up to seven days at the Antarctic Peninsula, including multiple “Captain’s Choice” landings and Zodiac safari experiences. Departures are available on November 8, 23, December 9, 29, 2024; and January 9, 20, 24, 31, February 22 or March 14, 2025.

For a more immersive experience of the Seventh Continent without crossing the Drake Passage, guests can choose from two five-night “Drake Express Expeditions” sailing roundtrip from King George Island (departing November 27 or December 2, 2024). An additional seven-night “Drake Fly & Sail Expedition” departs from Ushuaia on November 20, 2024, and ends in King George Island, so explorers can still experience sailing the Drake Passage one way and take a private chartered flight back to Punta Arenas. “Drake Express” and “Drake Fly & Sail Expeditions” concluding in Punta Arenas include a post-cruise hotel night stay.

A new 18-night “Grand Antarctica & Beyond” expedition showcases calls to the Antarctic Peninsula, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, the Falklands, and the South Orkney Islands. Departing on January 16, 2025, from Ushuaia, it offers the most extensive exploration of the region.

Additional “Polar Expeditions by Atlas” include a 13-night “Wild Falklands & Chilean Fjords” journey departing November 7, 2024, from Buenos Aires to Ushuaia, and a 14-night Ushuaia to Rio de Janeiro expedition departing March 25, 2025, through the Falklands, Uruguay and coastal Brazil.

A selection of “Cultural Expeditions by Atlas” expeditions in South America and across the Atlantic are available in autumn 2024 and spring 2025. Highlighted expeditions include a 10-night “Brazilian Allure” voyage departing October 28, 2024, from Rio de Janeiro to Buenos Aires, or a 14-night “Atlantic Adventurer” itinerary departing April 8, 2025, from Rio de Janeiro via the Cape Verde Islands, ending in Las Palmas, Canary Islands.

For more details, visit www.atlasoceanvoyages.com.

