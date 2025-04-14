Bateaux Parisiens Launches New Notre-Dame Cruise

Bateaux Parisiens has introduced a brand-new cruise, offering passengers a unique opportunity to rediscover the iconic Notre-Dame Cathedral from the Seine. Designed for couples, friends or visitors looking for a special experience, this cruise is a way to take in the beauty of Paris. Each guest will be welcomed with a glass of Pommery champagne (or a non-alcoholic alternative) and a sweet treat to enhance the experience.

Set in the late afternoon, the cruise takes place on an intimate boat so that the crew can ensure that each guest enjoys memorable experience, allowing them to fully appreciate the views of Paris and its world-famous landmarks. Note: For those looking to extend the experience, an onboard selection of drinks and gourmet treats are also available.

Departing from the Notre-Dame quay, this cruise aboard the Jean Marais offers both locals and international visitors up-close views of the cathedral, highlighting its intricate architecture and storied past in an exclusive setting. A bilingual guide (English and French) provides live commentary, sharing insights into the history and secrets of Notre-Dame, as well as the many other landmarks that line the Seine.

Available from Thursday to Sunday between April and June, this one-hour cruise departs at 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 8:30 p.m., and 10 p.m. It offers a scenic journey along the Seine, passing iconic landmarks like Notre-Dame, the Louvre and the Eiffel Tower before returning to the Notre-Dame quay. Tickets are priced at €39 ($44.22) per person and €30 for children under 12.

For more details and reservations, visit www.bateauxparisiens.com.

Related Stories

Paris Insider: Two Specialty Perfume Boutiques to Visit

Uniworld Announces New Holiday Sailing Along The Seine

Paris Insider: Five Cool Children’s Boutiques

Eurobound Launches Itineraries Inspired by “Emily in Paris”