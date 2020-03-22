Carnival Sends a Message: "We Will Be Back"

by
Benedict Carrizzo
Carnival is sending a message to the traveling world: “We Will Be Back.”

The world’s largest cruise company lit up all its North American and Australian vessels on Friday to comfort those affected by the industry-wide pause: travel advisors, the crew, guests, port partners and other communities. 

To illuminate the vessels, shipboard teams reviewed the deck plans and then physically went over to each room to turn on the lights. According to Carnival, no one knew what the final product would look like.  

The task was a little tricky, but fun, says Stefan Christoffersson, Carnival’s vice president of housekeeping who is a member the team that worked on the project. “In the end, it’s very similar to turning on your Christmas tree once you’re done decorating and seeing how it all turned out,” said Cristoffersson in a written statement. 

Carnival says its Miami headquarters coordinated with vessels anchored at sea or docked in ports along the East and West Coasts, Gulf of Mexico, Southern California and Australia to send a message which raises spirits and reminds everyone that cruising creates a lifetime of vacation memories. 

Carnival, like many other cruise lines, is temporarily pausing service from now until April 09 due to coronavirus. Cruisers who planned a vacation within this time frame can choose between several credit and refund options. 

For more information, visit carnival.com

