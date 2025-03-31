Carnival's Adolfo Perez Announces Retirement

Adolfo Perez, Carnival Cruise Line’s senior vice president of global sales and trade marketing and a 43-year veteran of the company, has announced his plans to retire.

Perez started his career with Carnival as a ticket agent at the Miami pier while a high school student in 1982. Over the course of his career, Perez served as the vice president of Carnival’s contact center and opened Carnival’s London office as vice president of Carnival UK & Ireland before being promoted to his current role in 2018, where he energized both the Carnival sales and trade team, as well as the company’s relationships with travel advisors and major travel retailers.

Perez’s numerous contributions to Carnival and the cruise and travel industry have been recognized in numerous ways. Carnival’s popular Agentpalooza summer bus tours, advisor-focused business education initiatives and revamped GoCCL advisor website have also been important tools in strengthening Carnival’s relationship with the important travel advisor sales channel. His significant contributions to the cruise industry were recognized with the Cruise Lines International Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2022.

“I’ve had the privilege of holding many different roles during my career with Carnival, but these last few years working with both the sales team and the travel advisor community has been a highlight," said Perez. "The passion of selling travel and giving guests and clients amazing vacations and experiences is really an invigorating way to spend your work day, and I’m thankful for all the terrific people that have made this job such a great way to finish my career with Carnival."

Said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line: “Adolfo has been a valuable leader at Carnival for over four decades, and it’s hard to imagine Carnival without Adolfo. We know this was a difficult decision for him to make but we are supportive of his personal plans and wish him only the best as he moves to a very well-deserved retirement.”

Duffy said plans for the leadership of Carnival’s sales and trade marketing team will be announced at a later date.

Related Stories

Riviera Travel Adds New Festive, Themed River Cruises for 2026

Costa Introduces Simplified Rates for North American Market

Rubén Rodríguez to Lead MSC Group North America Cruise Division

MSC Cruises Takes Delivery of MSC World America