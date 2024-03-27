Celestyal Officially Debuts its New Ship, Celebrity Discovery

Celestyal Discovery has completed its inaugural voyage around the Aegean on March 22, 2024, showcasing the cruise line’s new livery. Departing from Lavrion, Athens under the command of Captain Panagiotis Giakoumatos and his crew, the ship’s officers were joined by Celestyal’s global leadership team to welcome guests on the voyage.

The ship’s first passengers sailed on the “Iconic Aegean” itinerary, with port calls in Mykonos, Greece; Kusadasi, Turkey; Patmos Island, and Santorini, Greece; visiting a total of five ports over the three-night sailing. From March through to November 2024, Celestyal Discovery will be rotating this three-night itinerary with a four-night “Iconic Aegean” option, with an additional day in Rhodes.

After joining the fleet in November 2023, the 1,266-guest Celestyal Discovery underwent a multimillion-dollar refurbishment. Celestyal invested heavily in the onboard social spaces, along with a complete stateroom refresh. The additions to the ship include a new coffee shop, Café Nation, serving illy coffee; the Pizza Oven eatery; and the Discovery Lounge, which will host various brand partnerships throughout the season.

The Celestyal Discovery houses two main restaurants—Thalassa and The Taverna—plus Grill Seekers, an additional specialty surf and turf restaurant, and the poolside Greek Deli and Fig & Honey for juice and gelato. Similar to its sister ship, Celestyal Journey, guests on Celestyal Discovery can enjoy the Sozo Spa, Glow Beauty Bar, a fully equipped gym and expansive pool deck. There are also five bars and lounges, including the focal Star Bar on Deck 8, Ocean Bar on Deck 7 and AFTer Bar & Club on Deck 10.

The new livery consists of:

An updated Celestyal logo and wordmark with cleaner lines and symmetry

A distinctive blue wave hull; the wave concept was borne from the operations team, demonstrating the collaboration across the business and the forward motion of the company

The signature Celestyal stars

A unique funnel design that complements each ship, showcasing the beautiful lines of each vessel

Deal: Bookings made before April 30, 2024, will also benefit from low deposits of $150 per booking.

Celestyal Journey will receive its livery update at the start of 2025, when undergoing scheduled maintenance works in the Arabian Gulf, as it moves to a year-round operation with a winter season homeporting in Doha, Qatar from November 2024 to March 2025.

For more information visit www.celestyal.com.

