Costa Cruises to Resume Italy Sailings on September 6

Following the approval by the Italian government of the resumption of cruises and the new health protocol, Costa Cruises is planning to restart its operations from Italian ports gradually on September 6, 2020.

The return to cruising will be progressive, involving an increasing number of ships. The first ship to set sail will be Costa Deliziosa, on September 6, 2020, offering cruises every week from Trieste to destinations in Greece. It will be followed by Costa Diadema, on September 19, 2020, operating seven-day cruises in Western Mediterranean from Genoa to ports in Italy and Malta.

From the entry into force of the new decree by the Italian government, Costa Cruises is working with Flag State authorities and the destinations to ensure a responsible, smooth and well organized application of the new regulations and protocols, in close cooperation with the local institutions, health authorities, harbor master’s offices, ports and terminals and RINA (Registro Italiano Navale). Consequently, further details on the Costa Deliziosa and Costa Diadema itineraries will be announced in the coming days.

As the gradual implementation of these protocols is completed on board and ashore, the company must extend the pause of its cruise season until September 30, 2020, except for the above-mentioned departures of Costa Deliziosa (September 6, 13, 20, 27) and Costa Diadema (September 19). Costa is informing the impacted guests and travel advisors. They will be guaranteed a reprotection in accordance with the applicable legislation.

Costa Cruises has developed the "Costa Safety Protocol" for its fleet, including new operating procedures in response to the COVID-19 situation. Supported by a panel of independent scientific experts in Public Health coordinated by V.I.H.T.A.L.I. (Value in Health Technology and Academy for Leadership and Innovation), a spinoff of the Università Cattolica of Rome, the Costa Safety Protocol is consistent with the health protocols defined by the Italian government and European (E.U. Healthy Gateways) authorities.

Visit www.costacruises.com.

Related Stories

Royal Caribbean Group's Richard Fain Talks Cruising and COVID-19

HAL Sells Off Ships to Fred. Olsen; Celestyal Buys Costa Ship

Voyages to Recovery: Topical Themes to Entice Clients

MSC Cruises Is Restarting Mediterranean Cruising With Two Ships