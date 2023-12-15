Five 2024 Travel Trends Driving Guest Choices: MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises has shared five important travel trends driving guest decisions for 2024 and beyond. The line sees heightened demand for products that offer extended stays in destinations, vacations rich in cultural experiences, upgraded adventures with touches of luxury, sustained enthusiasm for travel ranging from the Caribbean to Europe’s most vibrant cities, and guests looking for the best vacation value.

Linger for Longer – Itineraries with extended or overnight port calls are gaining popularity, as cruise-goers increasingly express a desire for more time in ports. This extra time ensures guests can explore their destinations in an authentic and leisurely way, allowing enough time to soak up unique cultures, savor local flavors and explore everything a destination has to offer. Many of MSC Cruises’ 2024 itineraries feature full-day or overnight stays in popular destinations, including the Greek island of Mykonos; Dubai in the UAE; San Juan, Puerto Rico; and the line’s own private island in the Bahamas, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve. Cultural Exploration – The new year sees a heightened eagerness among travelers to explore diverse cultures and experience new destinations. Vacationers want to experience destinations in a way that reflects the local lifestyle. In 2024, MSC Cruises will offer itineraries to trending destinations that are full of rich cultural heritage and history to discover around every corner. MSC Bellissima will sail in Asia, giving guests the chance to explore the art, history and traditions of Japan and China. For those who want to experience the Middle East, MSC Virtuosa will sail the region with stops in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha. Those eager to dive into the unique history and traditions of Scandinavia and the Baltic region can opt for a cruise on MSC Poesia next summer. Upgraded Experiences – Globally, travelers are increasingly seeking more exclusive and luxurious experiences. MSC Cruises offers the MSC Yacht Club—an elevated ship-within-a-ship cruising experience. Guests in the MSC Yacht Club can take advantage of everything from 24-hour butler service and lavish suites to private lounges and a high-end restaurant, while also enjoying easy access to the array of entertainment, dining options and facilities offered throughout the rest of the ship. MSC Yacht Club guests sailing to private island destinations such as Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve and Sir Bani Yas are also treated to upgraded on-island experiences such as exclusive access to private beaches and dining options. European City Escape – Travelers are more enthusiastic than ever to delve into the vibrant cities of Europe. These urban destinations offer a well-rounded appeal, featuring an abundance of historic sites, culinary experiences, diverse shopping options, popular attractions, and immersive opportunities to engage with local culture. MSC Cruises provides a growing number of itineraries to destinations including Paris (Le Havre), London (Southampton), and Amsterdam in Northern Europe, as well as Rome and Barcelona in the Mediterranean. Ultimate Experience-Value Return – Cruising is gaining popularity among those who have never sailed before, with more Gen-X and Millennials considering taking a cruise vacation for the first time. More and more individuals are recognizing the inherent value of a cruise compared to alternative land-based options. Couples, families or groups of friends can choose itineraries featuring must-see destinations. Those who sail with MSC Cruises can tailor their time ashore with a range of shore excursions and, once back onboard, seamlessly transition between a different dining venue for each meal, a new full-scale theater production each evening, and the option to relax in wellness facilities—all with unbeatable value.

For more information, visit www.msccruises.com.

