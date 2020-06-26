Majestic Princess to Sail Mexican Riviera and California From Los Angeles

For 2021-22, Princess Cruises is bringing Majestic Princess to its West Coast lineup of voyages from Los Angeles. The ship will sail on seven-day "Mexican Riviera" voyages throughout the season, as well as seven-day "Classic California Coast" voyages in fall and spring. Sales will open July 8.

In total, Princess will have five ships sailing from the West Coast with departures from both Los Angeles and San Francisco. Here are other highlights:

Cruises to Mexico

In spring 2022, the new Discovery Princess will also join Majestic Princess sailing from Los Angeles on seven-day voyages to Mexico and California. Together, the duo will offer 25 cruises to the Mexican Riviera.

For 2021-22, Ruby Princess will also return to San Francisco, offering three, 10-day cruises to the Mexican Riviera. The ship will call at Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán, Manzanillo and Puerto Vallarta.

In addition, Grand Princess and Sapphire Princess will sail seven, 10-day "Baja Peninsula & Sea of Cortez" voyages, visiting Cabo San Lucas (overnight), La Paz, Loreto and Puerto Vallarta, roundtrip from Los Angeles.

Whether ashore or onboard, guests will be surrounded by the local culture with regionally inspired menu items such as ceviche, tacos, mole, margaritas and even a premium tequila tasting. Live Mariachi bands will serenade guests performing traditional songs throughout the ship and younger cruisers can create Mexican crafts while learning about the traditions and customs of the places they’ll visit.

Cruises to Hawaii

Guests can sail from either Los Angeles and San Francisco on Princess to Hawaii's isles of Maui, Oahu, Kauai and Hawaii (Hilo) on Grand Princess and Sapphire Princess (Los Angeles) or Ruby Princess (roundtrip San Francisco).

During days at sea, activities will include lei-making, ukulele playing, hula dance lessons, Polynesian language classes and even a farewell Hawaiian luau. Menus will also offer locally-inspired cuisine and beverages,

Cruises to the California and Pacific Northwest Coasts

Sailing seven-day cruises from Los Angeles onboard Discovery Princess and Majestic Princess and seven-day cruises from San Francisco onboard Ruby Princess, guests will experience coastal towns and cities including San Diego, Santa Barbara, and Monterey, CA.

Shorter, three-to five-day cruises also highlight these coastal towns as well as Ensenada, Mexico. Guests can enjoy another seven-day cruise opportunity from San Francisco on Ruby Princess that visits the Pacific Northwest including Astoria, OR, and Seattle, WA.

Princess has also developed immersive shore excursions in collaboration with Bill Esparza, a James Beard award-winning cookbook author and leading expert on Latin American cuisine. Guests sailing the California Coast are invited to sample local cuisine, specifically focused on the Latin American influence in California.

Esparza has developed exclusive culinary shore excursions for Princess in Santa Barbara, San Diego and Ensenada. Princess also offers excursions to the California wine country, visiting local vineyards and winemakers throughout the region.

The line also said it's currently assessing enhanced health and safety protocols in light of COVID-19 and how they may impact future offerings. "Our actual offerings may vary from what is displayed in marketing materials," the line said in a press release.

Captain’s Circle Savings

Princess Cruises past guests are eligible for a discount off launch fares when they book by November 30, 2020. This discount can be combined with launch and group promotions. These discounts do not apply to third or fourth berth guests.

Visit www.princess.com.

Related Stories

AQSC Outlines 2020 Schedule; American Duchess to Sail July 20

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises' Europa 2 Is Certified for "Cold Ironing"

Port Canaveral Gains Year-Round Service from MSC Cruises

Carnival Extends Pause From North America Through September