Princess Cruises Redeploys Three Ships for Summer 2021

by
Susan J. Young
Regal Princess Atrium
(Photo by Princess Cruises) The lobby of Regal Princess, a ship that will replace Grand Princess on roundtrip sailings from Southampton, U.K., in 2021.

Princess Cruises changed its 2021 summer season deployments for Alaska and Europe, and will bring Grand Princess to Los Angeles next summer, too. Here's the lineup of changes.  

  • Majestic Princess will replace Regal Princess in Alaska for summer 2021, picking up all of Regal Princess' published Seattle-departing Inside Passage voyages between May and September
  • One exception is Regal Princess' "Alaska Sampler" cruise on May 4, 2021, which will be cancelled
  • Regal Princess will sail from Southampton, England in summer 2021—replacing Grand Princess on 17 roundtrip Southampton voyages to the MediterraneanScandinavia, Iceland and other European destinations
  • As a result of that change, Regal Princess' "South Pacific Crossing" and two Grand Princess seven-day Europe cruises will be cancelled
  • Grand Princess will be deployed to the West Coast for a new summer 2021 season and will operate Mexico and California Coast sailings from Los Angeles. Details will be announced later this summer.

Guests booked on Regal Princess' Alaska and Grand Princess' Europe voyages will have their booking automatically moved from Regal Princess to Majestic Princess in Alaska, and from Grand Princess to Regal Princess in Europe, and will receive a new booking confirmation.

Princess said it's enhancing health and safety protocols with input from global health leaders in light of COVID-19 and assessing how they may impact our future itinerary offerings. Actual offerings may vary from what's displayed in the line's marketing materials. 

For more information on travel advisories, changes and compensation details for any cancelled bookings, visit www.princess.com.

