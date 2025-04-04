Majestic Princess Returns to Service With Revamped Spaces

Princess Cruises has announced that Majestic Princess has departed Palermo, Italy, following a two-week drydock for a complete refurbishment. The ship has set sail with an array of new venues, refreshed spaces and upgrades in preparation for its 2025 Mediterranean season. Guests aboard the freshly renovated ship will be greeted by a host of enhanced features, including culinary experiences and social spaces.

Notable space relocations and renaming on Majestic Princess:

Deck 5

O’Malley’s Irish Pub – At this venue, which was formerly the Vines Wine Bar , classic Irish comfort food is served pub-style. Additionally, late-night bites are paired with an extensive beverage selection, including beers and whiskey flights. Guests can also enjoy live music.

– At this venue, which was formerly the , classic Irish comfort food is served pub-style. Additionally, late-night bites are paired with an extensive beverage selection, including beers and whiskey flights. Guests can also enjoy live music. Sabatini’s Italian Trattoria – The former Harmony Restaurant has been transformed into the line’s signature authentic Italian trattoria with a taste of Tuscany and beyond. This outlet serves family recipes, from handmade pastas to robust sauces and slow-braised meats.

– The former has been transformed into the line’s signature authentic Italian trattoria with a taste of and beyond. This outlet serves family recipes, from handmade pastas to robust sauces and slow-braised meats. Good Spirits At Sea – Inspired by the hit TV series, “Good Spirits,” this bar replaces the Piazza Bar . Mixologists deliver live demonstrations, immersing guests in the culture behind each hand-crafted cocktail.

– Inspired by the hit TV series, “Good Spirits,” this bar replaces the . Mixologists deliver live demonstrations, immersing guests in the culture behind each hand-crafted cocktail. The Shops of Princess: EFFY – Replacing Calypso Cove , this shop sells pieces of the New York City -based jewelry brand known for its craftsmanship and high-quality gemstones

– Replacing , this shop sells pieces of the -based jewelry brand known for its craftsmanship and high-quality gemstones Confectionary – A Victorian-style shop with ornate jars of colorful sweets (formerly Calypso Cove).

Deck 6

Bellini’s Cocktail Bar – Replacing Good Spirits At Sea and Princess Photo Gallery , this cocktail bar also showcases a carefully curated selection of wines.

– Replacing Good Spirits At Sea and , this cocktail bar also showcases a carefully curated selection of wines. Captains Arcade – Guests can enjoy classic and interactive video games at what was formerly Churchill’s Video Arcade.

Deck 7

Ocean Terrace Sushi Bar – This contemporary sushi bar overlooking the Piazza serves handcrafted sushi rolls, fresh nigiri or sashimi and maki rolls. It was formerly known as Ocean Terrace Bar .

– This contemporary sushi bar overlooking the Piazza serves handcrafted sushi rolls, fresh nigiri or sashimi and maki rolls. It was formerly known as . The Shops of Princess: EFFY – Replacing Cartier , in this additional space, EFFY will expand its jewelry selection, offer consultations and hold seminars. An EFFY Lounge will be dedicated to curating select luxury pieces.

, in this additional space, will expand its jewelry selection, offer consultations and hold seminars. An will be dedicated to curating select luxury pieces. Princess Photo Gallery – It offers prints and photo downloads and replaces the Library.

Deck 16

Alfredo’s Slice – This poolside outlet replaces Chopsticks Noodle & Dim Sum Bar . It serves authentic, made-to-order Neapolitan pizza crafted from scratch.

– This poolside outlet replaces . It serves authentic, made-to-order Neapolitan pizza crafted from scratch. The Salty Dog Grill – This poolside grill serves cooked-to-order favorites such as burgers, street tacos, loaded fries and more. It was formerly the Lobster Bar & Grill.

After a season of Mediterranean cruises (April to July), the 3,560-guest, 143,700-ton Majestic Princess will sail to Canada and New England (August and September) and then to the Caribbean (October to December) to finish out the year.

