Niagara City Cruises Opens 2024 Season Early

Niagara City Cruises is preparing for another early opening in 2024 for the popular Niagara Falls boat tour. Rated as one of Canada’s most memorable experiences, Niagara City Cruises will begin its 2024 season on March 28, just in time for the Easter weekend.

This early opening follows a record-breaking 2023 season, in which Niagara City Cruises celebrated its earliest opening on March 16 since assuming operations in 2014 and marked the earliest opening in the history of the Niagara Falls boat tour operations dating back to 1846. Last season, Niagara City Cruises also welcomed its 15 millionth guest.

“We are getting set for the launch of the Niagara Thunder vessel and preparing the lower landing in the Niagara Gorge,” said Mory DiMaurizio, chief operating officer of City Cruises Canada. “We are excited and looking forward to another early opening for one of Canada’s leading tourism experiences.”

The 20-minute “Voyage to the Falls” boat tour, sailing from Niagara Falls, Canada, brings guests on a journey of a lifetime as they take in views of the Niagara Gorge, American Falls and Bridal Veil Falls, and come face-to-face with the Canadian Horseshoe Falls.

The Niagara City Cruises “Voyage to the Falls” boat tour will operate daily. Tickets can be booked online (adults 13-plus: $33.50 plus tax; children three to 12 years; $23.50 plus tax; infants are free).

Niagara City Cruises, the official boat tour operator for the Niagara Parks, is a subsidiary company of Hornblower Cruises and Events, a North American company with more than 100 vessels and 30 years of experience operating various types of marine services across the east and west coasts.

For more information, visit www.niagaracruises.com.

