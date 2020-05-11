Norwegian Cruise Line Opens Sales for 2021-23 Voyages

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) announced that is has opened for sale sailings from 2021 through 2023, with voyages to over 20 new destinations across all seven continents.

Among the notable itineraries are:

Norwegian Star ’s first season to Antarctica in 2021, which sails from Buenos Aires, Argentina for a 14-day Extraordinary Journey , visiting five ports of call across Argentina, Chile , Uruguay and the Falkland Islands , including a sailing by Deception Island and Elephant Island / Cape Lookout

’s first season to Antarctica in 2021, which sails from for a 14-day , visiting five ports of call across Argentina, , and the , including a sailing by and / Norwegian Star’s March 2022 South America sailing, which will make it the first in the fleet to visit Fortaleza and Salvador de Bahia, Brazil , during a 15-day itinerary departing from Rio de Janeiro

sailing, which will make it the first in the fleet to visit and , during a 15-day itinerary departing from Norwegian Star’s July 14 and July 25, 2022 Northern European sailings, marking the brand’s debut in Greenland with calls to Nuuk , Qaqortoq and Nanortalik during two back-to-back 10-and -11-day sailings from Reykjavik, Iceland

sailings, marking the brand’s debut in with calls to , and during two back-to-back 10-and -11-day sailings from Norwegian Jade ’s 12-day Extraordinary Journey sailings from December 2021 through January 2022, which will become the first NCL ship to offer roundtrip cruises from Cape Town, South Africa ; the voyages will include visits to Luderitz and Walvis Bay, Namibia ; and Durban , plus overnight calls in Cape Town and Richard’s Bay , South Africa

’s 12-day Extraordinary Journey sailings from December 2021 through January 2022, which will become the first NCL ship to offer roundtrip cruises from ; the voyages will include visits to and ; and , plus overnight calls in Cape Town and , South Africa Norwegian Sun’s November 2021 sailing—the ship’s Asia debut—where it will become the first in the fleet to visit the destinations of Nagoya, Beppu and Himeji, Japan; Manila and Coron, Philippines; Kota Kinabalu and Melaka, Malaysia; Muara, Brunei and Kampot, Cambodia.

In addition to the new destinations mentioned above, remaining new visits include:

Timaru, New Zealand – December 2021 ( Norwegian Spirit )

– December 2021 ( ) Miyakojima (Okinawa) , Japan – March 2022 (Norwegian Sun)

, Japan – March 2022 (Norwegian Sun) Yangon , Myanmar – November 2022 (Norwegian Spirit)

, – November 2022 (Norwegian Spirit) Maputo, Mozambique – January 2023 (Norwegian Jade)

For a complete list of the new 2021 to 2023 itineraries, visit www.ncl.com.

