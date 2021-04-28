Oceania Cruises to Restart Operations August 29 Aboard Marina

On Wednesday, Oceania Cruises announced that it will resume cruise operations with the 1,250-guest Marina in August, beginning with sailings to Scandinavia and Western Europe. Marina will resume its originally published voyage schedule, commencing on August 29, 2021 in Copenhagen.

Oceania notes that, when the line’s ships start sailing again, beginning with Marina, guests will be delighted with “an array of truly surprising enhancements” to the brand’s culinary experience and onboard service as part of its OceaniaNext Initiative. More details will be announced closer to sailing.

Phased restart dates for the balance of the Oceania Cruises fleet will also be forthcoming and itineraries will be evaluated for port availability and adjusted as needed closer to the sailing dates.

For a video message from Bob Binder, president and CEO of Oceania Cruises, please see below:

New “SailSAFE” Protocols

Oceania Cruises is undertaking a phased restart with its science-backed plan for a healthy return to service that protects our guests, crew and communities visited. The robust “SailSAFE” health and safety program creates multiple layers of protection against COVID-19 and was developed with guidance from our team of public health and scientific experts, including the Healthy Sail Panel and the SailSAFE Global Health and Wellness Council.

Protocols include the full vaccination of all guests and crew (with the final dose being at least two weeks prior to embarkation), universal testing for crew and guests, health screenings, the wearing of face coverings, controlled guest capacity and more.

This news comes at the same time as fellow Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings brand Regent Seven Seas Cruises announced its return to sailing on September 11, 2021 aboard Seven Seas Splendor, as reported by our sister publication Luxury Travel Advisor. It will sail from Southamton, England before repositioning to the Mediterranean and again to the Caribbean.

For more information, visit www.oceaniacruises.com.

