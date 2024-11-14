Oceania Cruises Unveils More New 2026 Voyages

Oceania Cruises has unveiled the second swathe of its 2026 Collection of Voyages featuring more than 60 new itineraries, including 17 Grand Voyages, across the Caribbean, Asia, Africa, Mediterranean and Northern Europe, aboard three of the line’s smallest ships, Nautica, Regatta and Sirena, which carry 670 guests each. The new voyages are available for booking.

Framed by cities such as Mumbai, Cape Town, Rome and Singapore, the new sailings also offer travelers the opportunity to explore lesser-known destinations such as yachting haven Tortola in the British Virgin Islands; the Turkish island of Bozcaada; Maputo, the capital of Mozambique; and Karlskrona, a Swedish city spread over 30 islands.

Guests can enjoy overnight stays in ports. Once ashore, they can choose from hundreds of excursions in each port of call catering to a wealth of interests, including food, wine, history, architecture and local culture. Highlights of the new voyages include:

Nautica

The seven-day "Reefs of the Maya" itinerary sailing roundtrip from Miami, departs March 10, 2026. Highlights include Cozumel and Costa Maya

The 15-day "Eastern Atlantic Crossing" sailing from Miami to Lisbon departs March 27, 2026. Highlights include Funchal, Arrecife and Agadir

The 10-day "Charmed Rivieras" sailing from Barcelona to Rome departs April 21, 2026. Highlights include Palamos, Portofino and Portoferraio

Regatta

The 54-day "Exotic Odyssey" itinerary from Singapore to Lisbon departs May 1, 2026. Highlights include Langkawi, Malé, Maputo and Mindela; plus an overnight stay in Phuket and a two-night stay in Cape Town

The 24-day "West African Gems" itinerary from Cape Town to Lisbon departs May 31, 2026. Highlights include Lomé, Banjul and Dakar

The 12-day "Minarets & Mosaics" itinerary from Athens to Monte Carlo departs July 5, 2026. Highlights include Mykonos, Canakkale, Ephesus and Palermo; plus an overnight stay in Istanbul

The 10-day "Bridge to the Bosphorus" itinerary from Dubrovnik to Istanbul departs August 17, 2026. Highlights include Kotor, Katakolon, Santorini and Bozcaada; plus an overnight stay in Istanbul

Sirena

The 20-day "East African Majesty" itinerary from Mumbai to Cape Town departs March 11, 2026. Highlights include Nosy Be, Mayotte and Durban; plus overnight stays in Malé and Cape Town

The 12-day "Jewels of Northern Europe" itinerary from Stockholm to London departs July 24, 2026. Highlights include Tallinn, Helsinki, Karlskrona and Antwerp

The 69-day "Extravagant Explorer" itinerary from Istanbul to Singapore departs August 27, 2026. Highlights include Rhodes, Cannes, Barcelona, Abidjan, Port Elizabeth, Dar es Salaam and Colombo; plus an overnight stay in Phuket and a two-night stay in Cape Town

The 30-day "Safari & Spice Routes" itinerary from Cape Town to Singapore departs October 5, 2026. Highlights include Maputo, Zanzibar, Mombasa and Penang; plus an overnight stay in Phuket

For additional information, visit OceaniaCruises.com.

