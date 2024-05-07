Port Klawock Opens as Alaska’s Newest Cruise Destination

Port Klawock, Alaska’s newest cruise port, celebrated the arrival of its first cruise ship, Seabourn Odyssey, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 6. The Indigenous-owned port is located near the Tlingit village of Klawock on the Pacific side of Prince of Wales Island.

Port Klawock is the latest initiative from Na-Dena’, a joint venture between the Alaska Native corporations Huna Totem and Doyon, Limited and Klawock Heenya, the Native village corporation of Klawock. This development aims to improve the flexibility of Alaska’s cruise market and enhance the guest experience with cultural engagements and sustainable practices.

The Indigenous-owned port is committed to providing an authentic Alaskan experience to all travelers arriving at its single-ship port. The port has a floating tender dock, welcome facilities, light retail options with Alaska Native arts and crafts, and a shore excursions dispatch. When sailing into Klawock, cruise ships will navigate between two fjord entrances as they approach the port, and guests can enjoy scenic views of mountains and lush landscapes.

At the port, guests can choose from a range of guided shore excursions. Additionally, they can make use of a shuttle to Klawock and Craig operated by Alaska Coach Tours—a subsidiary of Na-Dena’. The port connects by bridge to Prince of Wales’ road system to other communities and tour options around the island.

Current excursions include:

“ River Hatchery and Lake Kayak Adventure ” – Explore the Klawock River Hatchery and paddle through Klawock Lake , learning about local wildlife and the importance of fish to the local population

” – Explore the Klawock River Hatchery and paddle through , learning about local wildlife and the importance of fish to the local population “ Wildlife Marine Tour ” – A guided tour on a purpose-built boat explores local ecosystems, offering close encounters with humpback whales, sea otters, and other marine wildlife

” – A guided tour on a purpose-built boat explores local ecosystems, offering close encounters with humpback whales, sea otters, and other marine wildlife “ Klawock Highlights Tour ” – This tour covers key historical sites including the Klawock River Trail , the Carving Shed and Klawock Totem Park

” – This tour covers key historical sites including the , the and “ Taste of Klawock and Totem Tour ” – Enjoy local delicacies against the backdrop of the Klawock River and visit totem poles, with cultural narratives provided by knowledgeable guides

” – Enjoy local delicacies against the backdrop of the Klawock River and visit totem poles, with cultural narratives provided by knowledgeable guides “Shuttle to Craig and Klawock” – Complimentary shuttles provide easy access to Klawock and Craig, offering additional shopping and cultural experiences

Port Klawock serves the community it collaborates with by emphasizing an Indigenous perspective and centering sustainability by reusing existing port infrastructure and working toward a goal of 100 percent renewable shore power.

