Princess Cancels Cruises to Mexico, California & the Mediterranean

Princess Cruises, which continues to work with authorities to finalize plans for a return to service and deal with international travel restrictions, cancelled more cruises this summer including:

California Coast and Mexico sailings on Ruby Princess through August 21, 2021;

Caribbean sailings on Caribbean Princess through August 21, 2021;

Remaining 2021 Mediterranean season on Enchanted Princess

In its press release about the cancelled voyages, the cruise line also says it "continues discussions with various United States and Canadian government officials to try to preserve a portion of the Alaska 2021 cruise season."

“We continue to have constructive discussions with the CDC but still have many questions that remain unanswered," says Jan Swartz, president, Princess Cruises, noting that the line is "working diligently to resume sailing in the U.S." and meeting guidelines set by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Swartz adds that "we know our guests are just as eager as we are to begin sailing, and we appreciate their patience as we get close to resuming cruising.”

FCCs and Refunds

Princess is offering to move guests booked on one of the cancelled cruises to an equivalent cruise in 2021 or 2022. The rebooking process will protect the guest's 2021 fare on their replacement cruise.

Alternatively, guests can choose a Future Cruise Credit (FCC) equivalent to 100 percent of the cruise fare paid plus an additional nonrefundable bonus FCC equal to 10 percent of the cruise fare paid (minimum $25).

FCCs can be used on any cruises booked by and sailing by December 31, 2022.

In addition, guests can request a full refund to the original form of payment. Requests must be received through this online form by June 15, 2021 or guests will automatically receive the FCC option.

Princess said it will protect travel agent commission on bookings that were paid in full in recognition of the "critical role" that professional travel advisors play in the cruise line’s business and success.

For more information and instructions for booked guests affected by these cancellations, as well as more details on the FCCs and refunds, visit the line's Web page with Information on Impacted & Cancelled Cruises.