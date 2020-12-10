Princess Offers New "Princess Promise," Reveals 2022 Japan Lineup

This week, Princess Cruises introduced a new "Princess Promise" for enhanced guest satisfaction, plus provided a sneak peek at its 2022 voyages from Japan on Diamond Princess.

The "Princess Promise"

The new "Princess Promise" is designed to provide guests with greater peace of mind during their cruise vacation. The line says it will reassure guests that Princess will "make it right" for any onboard service that did not meet their expectations. The line may use onboard credits, future cruise credits or refunds, among other approaches.

Princess is also expanding its "Book with Confidence" policy which now allows guests the flexibility to change their vacation plans 30 days prior to day of departure, receiving cancellation fees as a future cruise credit. This flexible booking option is available for any cruise bookings made through March 2, 2021, on voyages departing through October 31, 2021.

“During this time, we’re all dreaming about our next cruise vacation and experiencing the wonder of new places, people and cultures,” said Deanna Austin, chief commercial officer, Princess Cruises, in a press announcement. “When we set sail again our guests can feel at ease with the promise of a great cruise vacation, and the flexibility of adjusting their bookings if their plans change.”

Sneak Peek at Japan

In Summer 2022, Diamond Princess will sail from Tokyo (Yokohama) and Kobe on diverse itineraries that extend from the southern tropical islands of Okinawa to the northernmost Japanese island of Hokkaido.

The voyages will go "live" for sale starting December 15, 2020, Ranging from five to 19 days, these 35 Japan departures will operate between May and September 2022. They'll offer opportunities to visit up to four countries and 10 UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

Princess offers English speaking guides and shore excursions that take guests to Japan's temples and shrines, the historic monuments of ancient Kyoto, Buddhist monuments within the Horyu-ji area and the Hiroshima Peace Memorial.

During these voyages, cruisers will have nine opportunities to visit local festivals such as Kyoto's Gion Festival, known for its massive, hand-crafted “Yama” and “Hoko” floats constructed without any use of nails, or the Kumano Fireworks Festival with a display of 10,000 fireworks.

Other featured festivals will include the Osaka Tenjin Festival, Aomori Nebuta Festival, Akita Kanto Festival, Kochi Yosakoi Dance Festival and Tokushima Awa Dance Festival.

The 2022 season will also include Princess' maiden port call to Hitachinaka, so guests can head out to view the shrines and temples of Nikko. Princess also will offer "More Ashore" late-night stays in multiple ports, including Akita, Aomori, Kochi, Osaka and Tokushima on summer festival dates.

For those seeking "eco-draws," one option is a visit to Kanazawa’s Kenrokuen Garden, considered one of Japan’s Three Great Gardens. Cruisers can also experience a traditional tea ceremony while viewing Mount Fuji or relax in an “onsen” (hot spring bath).

Built in Japan, Diamond Princess offers a cruise experience that incorporates many elements of local Japanese culture. Guests can dine on authentic cuisine at Kai Sushi, soak in a traditional Izumi bath—the largest Japanese bath at sea—and enjoy folkloric shows and regional entertainment. In addition, when the ship begins sailing again, it will offer the MedallionClass technological experience for cruise personalization.

Cruisers can extend their Japan experience with a "Highlights of Japan" cruisetour. That will combine an eight-, nine- or 10-day cruise with two nights in Kyoto and three nights in Tokyo.

Princess past guests are eligible for a special promotion when they book early. Expiring April 30, 2021, the special promotion consists of a Captain’s Circle launch discount of up to $200 per person.

For more information, visit www.princess.com.

Related Stories

Virgin Voyages and Cunard Line Have Cancelled More Voyages

With Cruise Voyages Paused, Lines Offer New Rewards, Training

Despite Scare, Royal Caribbean Guest Confirmed to Not Have COVID

"Outwit, Outlast, Outplay" Defines Cruise Planners' Conference