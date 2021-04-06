Riviera River Cruises to Require Full Vaccination or Negative COVID Test

Riviera River Cruises has announced that all guests boarding its ships when European river cruising restarts will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or present a negative test prior to travel. Guests who aren’t fully vaccinated will be offered a complimentary COVID-19 test to allow them to depart on their cruise. The requirements will also apply to crew members, who will have additional daily temperature checks and ongoing health screenings.

Under the new policy, guests will be required to have had all doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, with the final dose a minimum of seven days before departure. Guests who test positive for COVID-19 before their cruise will be allowed to transfer their departure to another date for free. (Note that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a person is only fully vaccinated two weeks after their final dose of the vaccine.)

Riviera previously announced flexible customer care policies that include free changes to new bookings, “COVID-19 Cancellation Protection” and a “happiness guarantee” in which guests who are not satisfied by the second day of their cruise will be brought home with a refund for their cruise and any change fees or fare increases from their original airline ticket paid by Riviera.

Additional health and safety protocols aboard ships include guest health screening and luggage sanitization, daily temperature checks, social distancing in public areas, continuous cleaning of public areas and touch points, full waiter service in restaurants and lounges, deep cleaning and ventilation between cruises, and quarantine periods and medical checks for all new crew members. Masks or face coverings may also be required when moving about ships or on excursions.

Riviera River Cruises offers 20 itineraries on 10 rivers and waterways, including dedicated departures for solo travelers with no single supplement. Its fleet of 12 ships is one of the youngest in Europe, with no ships older than six years. Riviera’s cruises include spacious cabins and suites, fine culinary experiences, and expert-led excursions to classic sights and lesser-known places. Good to know: Riviera also doesn’t automatically include gratuities or drinks, so the choice is up to guests.

For more information, visit www.rivierarivercruises.com.

