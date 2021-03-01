Royal Caribbean to Sail From Israel With Guests and Crew Vaccinated

For the first time, Royal Caribbean International will begin sailing roundtrip from Haifa, Israel starting in May 2021. Voyages on the line's new Odyssey of the Seas will range from three to seven nights and visit the Greek Isles and Cyprus.

Only Israeli citizens will be accepted and all guests and crew above the age of 16 must be vaccinated to sail. The new sailings will go on sale Tuesday, March 9.

Greece and Cyprus

Odyssey of the Seas, a Quantum-class ship, will call at Rhodes, Santorini, Mykonos and Athens, Greece and Limassol, Cyprus, before continuing its inaugural year at Port Everglades, FL.

"Sailing from Israel is an opportunity we have had our sights on for quite some time," said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International, in a press statement. He thanked the government of Israel for its collaboration and confidence in the line.

Residents of Israel will be the first guests to cruise on Odyssey of the Seas during its inaugural season. "Thanks to the millions of vaccines we have brought, I am proud that Israel will be the first country in the world to launch Royal Caribbean's new flagship," said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "Royal Caribbean's decision to come to Israel is a significant expression of confidence in our policy. This is an important economic, touristic moment for the State of Israel."

Netanyahu also said: "Just as we made Israel the world champion in vaccines, we will make it the world champion in economics and tourism in the post-corona[virus] era."

In conjunction with Israel's health and tourism authorities, Royal Caribbean will be the first to offer fully vaccinated sailings, where both crew and guests above the age of 16 will be vaccinated against COVID-19. Details on the additional health and safety measures to be implemented by Israel and Royal Caribbean will be announced at a later date.

Haris Theoharis, Greece's minister of tourism, said he supports all the efforts for the resumption of cruising in Greece and the surrounding area: "We are very happy with today's announcement, as our recent travel agreement with Israel is already bringing results."

Savvas Perdios, deputy minister of tourism for Cyprus, added: "Cyprus supports the cruise industry and is pleased to help the industry on its road to recovery."

Travelers sailing on Odyssey of the Seas will find a two-level pool deck; SeaPlex, the line's two-level indoor and outdoor activity complex; many specialty restaurants; signature productions in the Royal Theater and Two70; the RipCord by iFly skydiving simulator; and dedicated kids and teen spaces.

