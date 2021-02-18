Sea Cloud Cruises Pushes Back Restart, Will Resume Sailing in May

Sea Cloud Cruises has decided to push back its start date, it announced Thursday. Most recently, the Hamburg, Germany-based shipping company planned to resume sailings on March 17 on Sea Cloud II, which would sail from Las Palmas on seven-day trips around the Canary Islands. Two weeks after, Sea Cloud was set to sail Greek Island cruises. Now, the restart in operations has been pushed back to May 7.

All voyages until the middle of August 2021 comply with current COVID-19 related restrictions and the company´s hygiene and prevention protocols have been certified by leading classification society DNV GL. With the inauguration of the new Sea Cloud Spirit, a 452-foot-long, three-masted full-rigged ship, the company will offer cruise-savvy guests in the luxury segment an alternative to larger cruise ships.

For its return to the world's oceans, Sea Cloud Cruises has opted for voyages that start and end in the same port. The Sea Cloud will be the first ship in the fleet to begin voyages from Piraeus to the Greek Islands on May 7, 2021. The Sea Cloud II will start on June 2, 2021 with voyages from Nice, alternating along the Côte d'Azur and around Corsica. Sea Cloud Spirit will focus its voyages from Rome on Sicily and Tuscany, and its maiden voyage will start in Rome on June 2, 2021.

"Because we are focusing on one country and one region per ship, we can bring each destination particularly close to our guests," said managing director Daniel Schäfer in a press statement. The company says it has used the past months to plan the new summer schedule, offering itineraries that give guests deep insight into the respective destinations.

The digital version of the main catalogue for 2021 as well as the preview 2022 is available online at www.seacloud.de.

