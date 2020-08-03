SeaDream Yacht Club Adds "Ultimate Booking Protection" Policy

by
Susan J. Young
SeaDream Yacht Club
SeaDream Yacht Club sails luxury, small-ship voyages and has introduced an "Ultimate Booking Assurance" policy for all voyages operating through June 30, 2021.

SeaDream Yacht Club released a new booking policy to allow guests to book with confidence during these uncertain times. The line says it understands that voyages may be affected by travel restrictions and thus has launched a policy that protects voyages through June 30, 2021.

SeaDream’s new "Ultimate Booking Assurance" policy guarantees a full cash refund or a 120 percent future voyage credit for all new bookings departing July 22, 2020 through June 30, 2021 that may be affected by travel restrictions from the country of guest origin.

Should a guest simply not want to travel for any reason, SeaDream will allow guests to reschedule bookings to a later date—even if their voyage is not affected by travel restrictions.

Handling Travel Restrictions

“We want to allow our guests to book without being concerned about travel restrictions”, said Andreas Brynestad, SeaDream's executive vice president. “We think it is wrong that our guests should take the risk and we are now taking that obstacle away. Our team of industry veterans and expert discussed how we would want to be protected if we were to travel."

That included Brynestad, plus Atle Brynestad, the line's founder; Bob Lepisto, president; Jos Dewing, managing director, U.K.; Kris Endreson, vice president sales, U.S.; and Jannicke Daae Rognstad, vice president of sales, Europe.

SeaDream was the first luxury line to resume operations since the March 2020 shutdown of international travel. The first Norwegian voyages of SeaDream I sold out quickly so the line added SeaDream II in that region as well.

To keep guests and crew safe and healthy, all crew members have been certified in the World Health Organization’s official COVID-19 training course for hygiene procedures and infection management.

For more information, visit www.seadream.com.

