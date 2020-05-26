Uniworld to Offer 25 Essential Workers a River Cruise Vacation

Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection is helping its travel advisor partners and River Heritage Club Members celebrate the “unsung heroes” in their communities with an opportunity to nominate them for a chance to be selected for one of 25 complimentary seven-night European river cruises for two now through July 31.

“In these extraordinary times, Uniworld would like to celebrate the unsung heroes who make it possible for us to be home because they aren’t,” said Uniworld CEO Ellen Bettridge, in an official release. “We want to express our eternal debt of gratitude to these essential workers who are keeping us healthy, in body and spirit: The doctors and nurses, bus drivers and mail carriers, delivery people and grocery clerks, volunteers and first responders who have forged on despite their risk.”

Uniworld’s travel advisor partners and all past guest of Uniword and U by Uniworld are invited to nominate an outstanding everyday hero, someone who according to Bettridge, “has left a lasting impression by putting the needs of their community first during this COVID-19 pandemic.” Nominations will be accepted through July 31, 2020 and can be made by completing the online form.

Honorees will be selected by the Uniworld executive management team and notified by August 5. Each will receive a complimentary seven-night European river cruise to be taken in 2021 or 2022, by themselves or with a guest.

Certain restrictions apply; for more information and to nominate an unsung hero, visit uniworld.com/heroes-among-us.

