Windstar Cruises Announces First-Ever “Mystery Cruise”

Windstar Cruises has announced its first-ever “President’s Mystery Cruise” set to depart on April 19, 2025. The eight-day voyage, aimed at Windstar Yacht Club members and their friends, will sail round-trip from Athens, but the rest of the port calls on the itinerary will remain a mystery to guests onboard Windstar’s 312-guest, all-suite Star Legend. The destinations will be kept a secret from guests until 24 hours ahead of arrival at each port. Once the exact locations are revealed, guests will be able to choose from a range of shore excursions at the destination.

Windstar says travelers can expect lots of new, thrilling and exciting experiences during this voyage. “It’s going to be a lot of places—the majority of them, if not all of them—we haven’t been before,” said Christopher Prelog, Windstar’s president.

Aboard the Star Legend guests will also have the opportunity to meet Prelog, as this “Mystery Cruise” will also double as the company’s annual “President’s Cruise,” where guests get a chance to know the leadership of this personal, small cruise line.

“The team is keeping the itinerary secret even from me,” added Prelog. “They know I get excited about things and can’t help sharing; I’m looking forward to the anticipation of finding out where we’re going along with the guests on board.”

Prelog shared that the idea for this concept was inspired by Windstar’s recent “Tahiti & the Tuamotu Islands” cruise onboard the Star Breeze. Just two days into the 11-day itinerary, Tropical Cyclone Nat disrupted plans to travel on the ship’s set course, resulting in swift action by the onboard team to craft a completely new itinerary to avoid the bad weather. The positive response from guests, including a keen sense of adventure, sparked leadership to lean into this idea, and so the “Mystery Cruise” concept was developed.

“It’s sort of awakening the sense of adventure again, which is what travel should always do,” said Prelog. “It’s something different, something really interesting. It’s a cruise for guests who like adventure, and who don’t want to plan everything out.”

For more information, visit www.windstarcruises.com.

