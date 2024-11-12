Americans Will Chill in Europe for the ’24 Winter Holidays: Survey

Allianz Partners has released its 2024 “European Holiday Destination Index,” which reveals the top 20 European cities where Americans are headed for the winter travel season.

Allianz Partners USA reviewed more than 940,000 travel itineraries across the peak holiday travel period to highlight the season’s most popular European destinations for 2024. Roundtrip flights departing from United States airports between Wednesday, November 27, 2024, and Sunday, January 5, 2025, were considered.

London holds onto the crown of the number one European destination for winter celebrations, followed by Paris, Madrid and Rome, each holding their respective rankings within the top four.

Northern European countries will also notably see an influx of U.S. travelers this year, with Dublin carving its way into the top five European destinations, jumping two spots since 2023, while Amsterdam stays top of mind for Americans even in its off-season. Notably, Helsinki (+5 points) makes a significant jump for its first appearance in the company’s top 20 destinations chart, likely due to its winter wonderland draw where reindeer roam, and the allure of the Northern Lights in the northern part of the country, which are expected to continue to put on an extraordinary show in 2024 and 2025.

Winter travel warriors are also dashing to fill their cup with Bavarian cheer in Germany, with plans to visit Frankfurt (seventh) and Munich (ninth), which rose two rankings, alongside other destinations seeing noteworthy increases: Brussels (+2 points) and Venice (+3 points).

“There’s something truly special about traveling to Europe for the winter holidays, from experiencing the holiday markets to indulging in local culture and traditions,” said Daniel Durazo, director of external communications at Allianz Partners USA.

