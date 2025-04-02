GetYourGuide Dives Into the Truth About “The White Lotus” Travelers

According to a new survey from GetYourGuide, the HBO series “The White Lotus” is having a massive impact on its American fans’ travel preferences. Not only is the show driving increased consideration for trips to its shooting locations, but the hijinks of its characters are determining the types of experiences fans want to have on vacation. These travelers are packing their suitcase with "main-character energy" and prioritizing excitement over the peace and quiet that resort life usually evokes.

The show’s impact on wanderlust is undeniable: 75 percent of fans say “The White Lotus” has influenced their travel more than any other show. So far, 31 percent have already visited Hawaii, Italy or Thailand because of it, while 68 percent plan to visit these iconic filming locations.

It’s not the year of rest and relaxation, however. “The White Lotus”-inspired travelers want experiences that embody the drama and adventure of the show:

91 percent of fans of the HBO show say they’re looking to get into mischief while on vacation

84 percent of fans are likely to book travel with the intention of having a “White Lotus” experience (minus the murder)

55 percent of fans say it’s “very or extremely important” that their vacation mirrors scenes from the show

26 percent would even go into debt to live out a “White Lotus”-style trip

While many of the characters in “The White Lotus” are stereotypically “bad” tourists—they’re self-absorbed, spoiled, manipulative and likely to disregard or disrespect local culture—fans of the show demonstrate more appreciation for the kind of adventures that can be had when one embraces authentic travel experiences. To that point, fans ranked connecting with locals, getting access to off-the-beaten-path locations, and indulging in local food and drinks as more important than luxury experiences for a “White Lotus”-inspired trip. They also gave high rankings to travel experiences such as:

"Awakening my mind to expand my horizons"

"Testing my limits through thrill-seeking experiences"

"Gaining access to exclusive perks and experiences"

"Exploring my sensual and fiery side"

Furthermore, 70 percent said that the opportunity to have a once-in-a-lifetime experience is their top travel motivator, highlighting the desire for unique and unforgettable travel experiences.

While people taking “White Lotus”-inspired trips won’t actually find themselves on set, they’re still planning a broadcast of their own, and the last thing they want is for it to be boring. For nearly three quarters of “White Lotus” fans, posting the experience on social media is a key reason they’d plan a trip inspired by the show (71 percent).

For more information, visit www.getyourguide.com.

