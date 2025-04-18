New Study Reveals Four Key Themes Defining the Future of Airports

Airport Dimensions has launched its “Explore the Experience Era” study, unveiling insights into the future of airports. The “Explore the Experience Era” study interviewed C-suite and other senior executives at airports worldwide and found that a lack of space and variable retail revenues are hitting profits and compromising passenger satisfaction. Of the 100 executives interviewed, 82 percent reported that their airport terminals required significant or moderate improvement.

Ninety-four percent of airports say developing digital capabilities is “absolutely essential” or “important” to improving commercial returns, with 95 percent exploring the use of AI to enhance passenger journeys. However, two-fifths (38 percent) face setbacks due to outdated digital infrastructure and fragmented technology adoption.

The research then identifies four priorities to boost passenger experience: overcoming the space squeeze; reinventing retail; streamlining digitalization; and prioritizing personalization.

Overcoming the Space Squeeze

The study found that 82 percent of airports acknowledge the importance of optimizing terminal space. Progress is already underway, as 40 percent of airports are investigating flexible, modular spaces to better serve travelers worldwide. By creating adaptable environments, airports can more effectively respond to fluctuating passenger volumes and concession needs.

To support smoother passenger flows, 44 percent of airports are considering implementing targeted zoning strategies as the most viable solution, while 43 percent are focusing on enhancing waiting areas with additional seating and amenities to better accommodate passengers during peak times.

Smaller airports face unique challenges in keeping pace with larger international hubs. While flexible, modular spaces are a priority for 40 percent of airports, resource constraints can make implementation more complex. Demand for premium lounges is surging, with 33 percent of airports seeking more common-use lounges.

With 94 percent of airports recognizing its potential for improving commercial returns and growth, investment in technology can help airports of all sizes enhance the passenger experience.

Reinventing Retail

Expectations of retail are shifting, with 44 percent ranking convenience as the top factor influencing passenger satisfaction. Similarly, 39 percent cited product differentiation, while 37 percent emphasized sustainable options as key elements of an improved retail offering. Thirty-two percent of airports are now focusing on exclusive, locally sourced products. Next-generation airport retail strategies are likely to go beyond transactional sales and instead focus on delivering curated, immersive experiences that align with passenger preferences.

The future of retail in airports is evolving toward spaces that integrate shopping, dining, wellness and entertainment. Many airports are exploring hybrid experiences designed to enhance dwell time and create more engaging environments. With 62 percent of airports highlighting digital capabilities as important for commercial success, digitalization—through personalized offers, mobile ordering and seamless omni-channel experiences—is playing an increasingly significant role in modernizing airport retail.

Streamlining Digitalization

With 94 percent of airports confirming that digital capabilities are “absolutely essential” or “important” for improving commercial returns, exploring and deploying emerging technologies is essential for commercial success. Airports are actively exploring emerging technologies, with 92 percent expressing excitement about the potential of biometric security, 95 percent highlighting AI-powered journey personalization as transformative, and 42 percent increasing investment in self-service innovations such as automated check-in and baggage drop.

Mobile apps providing real-time journey updates are a significant focus, with 93 percent of airports expressing strong interest in customizable solutions. However, achieving a seamless passenger experience remains a challenge, as 38 percent of respondents identified fragmented digital ecosystems, particularly multiple competing apps, as a major obstacle to improving digital services. Airports are interested in engaging passengers earlier in their journey, with 51 percent expressing excitement about the ability to offer pre-booking options and early engagement services. By consolidating digital touchpoints and leveraging AI-driven personalization, airports can bridge the gap between technology investment and enhanced passenger satisfaction.

Prioritizing Personalization

“Explore the Experience Era” research shows that 95 percent of airports recognize the potential of AI-driven insights and predictive analytics to enhance the passenger journey with more tailored experiences. As travelers increasingly seek seamless, efficient and customized interactions, many airports are exploring AI-driven personalization across retail, F&B and passenger engagement to meet these evolving expectations.

While passenger demand for personalization is clear, 42 percent of airports identify technological limitations as a key hurdle and 41 percent express concerns about passenger data privacy. Although a small percentage (5 percent) of airports see personalization as having a limited role, the vast majority (95 percent) view it as a valuable component of the passenger experience.

The “Explore the Experience Era” research underscores that airports are evolving from traditional transit hubs into dynamic, experience-driven ecosystems. Airports that lead in implementing these changes will strengthen their market position, build long-term traveler loyalty, and drive sustained commercial growth in an increasingly competitive global landscape.

For more information, visit www.airportdimensions.com.

Related Stories

Four U.S Airports Ranked in Top 10 Busiest Globally

JetBlue Unveils Plans to Refresh JFK Airport’s Terminal 5

Total Air Travelers Still Trail Pre-Covid Levels; Fares Are Up

U.S. Travel: America Is Not Ready for Increased Sports Tourism